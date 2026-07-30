PCI Pal Named Strategic DEVone Partner in NiCE CXexchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, today announced it has been named a Strategic DEVone Partner within the NiCE CXexchange, NiCE's marketplace of curated technology partners.

"Delivering exceptional customer experience means the trust customers place in every interaction has to hold steady, whether they're speaking with a person or an AI-powered assistant," said Dorothy Copeland, Chief Partner Officer at NiCE. Share

The Strategic DEVone designation recognizes the depth of integration between PCI Pal and NiCE, enabling organizations to securely accept compliant payments natively within the NiCE CXone platform across voice and digital channels, while supporting both live agent and AI-powered customer interactions through a single, consistent payment experience.

Available now through the NiCE CXexchange, the integrated solutions enable NiCE customers to:

Facilitate seamless omnichannel payments across voice, digital and chat channels within the NiCE environment and via their existing NiCE contracts.

Accept payments securely and compliantly, protecting organizational environments from exposure to sensitive payment data.

Apply the same trusted payment experience and security standards across both live-agent and AI-powered interactions.

Accelerate deployment through a pre-integrated solution suite, fully vetted and available via NiCE CXexchange.

"This new agreement with NiCE, as a Strategic DEVone Partner, reflects the strength of our growing relationship and the shared focus on delivering trusted customer experiences to customers across the globe," said Darren Gill, Chief Revenue Officer, PCI Pal. "Today, companies are rapidly expanding the ways customers choose to engage, from traditional voice interactions through to digital and AI-powered journeys. Our role is to ensure payment security remains consistent across every interaction, with all payment methods available seamlessly, providing customers with the confidence to innovate their operations without compromising trust or compliance."

"Delivering exceptional customer experience means the trust customers place in every interaction has to hold steady, whether they're speaking with a person or an AI-powered assistant," said Dorothy Copeland, Chief Partner Officer at NiCE. "That's core to what we're building at NiCE, and PCI Pal's presence as one of our exclusive Strategic DEVone Partners will empower customers to deliver seamless integrated payment experiences, whilst maintaining the highest levels of trust and security of those interactions."

The partnership is already delivering measurable value for leading brands across industries including government, financial services, retail, and healthcare.

Visit the NiCE DEVone ecosystem to learn more about how you can gain exclusive access to tools, resources, and a global network that help you grow your business, expand your reach, and maximize your revenue potential.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is the global provider of secure payment solutions, empowering organizations to securely take payments across any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center. With its patented, cloud-based platform, PCI Pal ensures that no sensitive payment data ever enters or passes through an organization’s environment, helping businesses stay compliant while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE’s platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.