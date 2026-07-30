Codenotary Accepted into Anthropic's Claude for OSS Program to Accelerate Development of immudb

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Codenotary, leaders in assuring safe and secure use of AI, today announced it has been accepted into Anthropic's Claude for OSS program helping to accelerate software development and improve quality.

Codenotary will use Claude primarily to enhance development of immudb, its open source immutable database that provides cryptographically verifiable records which cannot be silently altered. Organizations worldwide rely on immudb to strengthen software supply chain security, ensure regulatory compliance, protect digital evidence, secure financial systems, and establish trusted data foundations for AI applications.

As immudb has matured into production infrastructure, engineering priorities have shifted from simply adding features to continuously improving quality, scalability, performance, backward compatibility, concurrency, and security. AI-assisted development provides new opportunities to help engineers tackle these increasingly complex challenges while maintaining the project's uncompromising engineering standards.

"Modern AI isn't replacing open source developers – it's making experienced engineers dramatically more effective," said Dennis Zimmer, chief technology officer and co-founder, Codenotary. "Claude helps our team identify subtle bugs, reason across complex code paths, generate regression tests, review pull requests, and accelerate routine engineering work. Every line of code is still reviewed and approved by our engineers, but AI allows us to spend more time on architecture, security, and innovation."

Rather than treating AI as an autonomous software developer, Codenotary is integrating Claude as an engineering assistant that augments developer productivity across the software lifecycle.

Claude is already helping engineers:

Detect subtle software defects that traditional static analysis may miss;

Analyze complex execution paths across multiple files;

Identify potential race conditions and concurrency issues;

Generate candidate patches with detailed technical explanations;

Create regression and unit tests;

Review pull requests;

Improve technical documentation;

Identify dead code and opportunities for simplification;

Verify that new changes do not introduce unintended regressions.

By automating repetitive engineering tasks, developers can dedicate more time to architectural design, security analysis, performance optimization, and long-term maintainability.

Human Engineers Remain in Control

For security-critical infrastructure software such as immudb, Codenotary ensures that AI complements – not replaces – human expertise.

Every proposed code change continues to undergo rigorous human review, automated testing, reproducible builds, and established quality assurance processes before becoming part of an official release.

"The future of software development isn't human versus AI, trustworthy infrastructure software demands disciplined engineering," said Zimmer. "It's experienced engineers working alongside increasingly capable AI systems to build software that is more secure, more reliable, and delivered faster than ever before. That's exactly how we intend to continue evolving immudb."

Building Trusted Infrastructure for the AI Era

As enterprises increasingly deploy autonomous AI agents and mission-critical AI applications, ensuring that underlying data remains trustworthy has become a growing priority.

immudb enables organizations to create immutable, cryptographically verifiable records that provide tamper evidence and verifiable integrity across software supply chains, audit trails, compliance systems, financial transactions, digital forensics, and AI workloads.

About immudb

immudb is an open source immutable database that stores cryptographically verifiable data records that cannot be modified or deleted without detection. Organizations use immudb to establish tamper-proof audit logs, secure software supply chains, protect digital evidence, meet regulatory compliance requirements, safeguard financial records, and provide trusted data foundations for AI systems. Built on cryptographic verification rather than traditional trust assumptions, immudb enables organizations to prove data integrity with mathematical certainty.

About Codenotary

Used by hundreds of customers worldwide – including the world’s leading banks, governments, and defense organizations – Codenotary delivers technology that enables secure and trusted agentic networks in the modern organization. For more information, visit www.codenotary.com.