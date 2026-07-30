Scottish Government Selects Planet for AI-Enabled Monitoring to Support Sustainable Agricultural Reform

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, recently announced that it was selected for a 7-figure award from the Scottish Government’s Agricultural and Rural Economy Directorate. Under this one-year agreement, Planet will deliver PlanetScope data and advanced analytics to support Scotland’s Agricultural Reform Route Map.

Secured through Planet reseller Computacenter, Planet's deep archive of data and AI analysis will aid in the country's agricultural transition by providing the insights to develop sustainable food production, increase biodiversity, and reduce carbon emissions.

“Planet’s high-frequency satellite data and advanced analytics allow us to understand Scotland’s changing landscapes on a near-continuous basis,” said Jo Gray, Programme Director of the Agricultural Reform Programme. “We are working with Planet through 2026 to explore how these capabilities may support the Scottish Government in meeting its environmental and climate targets through a more objective and continuous monitoring system. This approach could help track ecological progress, provide valuable evidence to inform decision-making, and support the development of future agricultural reform initiatives.”

“The Scottish Government has set ambitious goals for its transition to more sustainable agricultural practices,” said Diego Vanelli, Director of Government Sales in EMEA at Planet. “We’re proud to help support these initiatives. Planet has proven to be a foundational data provider for national agencies – including those across Scotland – utilising automated, AI-enabled monitoring to drive large-scale ecological transitions with complete technical fidelity.”

Planet’s work with the Scottish Government expands upon the company’s customer base across the United Kingdom, including ongoing work with the Welsh government and England’s Rural Payments Agency.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet’s European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO’s ‘Wild Wild Space’.

Forward-looking Statements

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