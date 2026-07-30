Qnity and University of Delaware College of Engineering Partner to Advance Workforce Development and Manufacturing Innovation

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qnity Electronics, Inc. (“Qnity”) (NYSE: Q), a premier technology solutions leader across the semiconductor value chain, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of Delaware College of Engineering (UD Engineering) designed to strengthen the engineering talent pipeline, expand research collaboration, and accelerate innovation in advanced manufacturing.

The collaboration comes as growing demand for AI, high-performance computing, and advanced connectivity continues to drive the need for manufacturing innovation and highly skilled engineering talent across the semiconductor value chain.

"Innovation doesn't happen in isolation, it happens when industry and academia work together to solve meaningful challenges," said Randy King, Chief Technology Officer at Qnity and a member of the University of Delaware Engineering Advisory Council. "This partnership enables students to apply their knowledge to real manufacturing environments while helping advance technologies and processes that are essential to the future of the semiconductor industry. By investing in hands-on learning, automation, and workforce development, we're helping build the talent and innovation ecosystem that will power the next generation of technological breakthroughs."

"Strong corporate partnerships are built for more than a single project," said Jenni Buckley, associate dean for corporate engagement and entrepreneurship at UD Engineering. “By working with students on real manufacturing challenges, Qnity is shaping their future workforce and collaborating with faculty experts at the same time. This builds sustained relationships that span the classroom, research lab, and broader UD community."

Through the partnership, University of Delaware engineering students will work alongside Qnity technical leaders on capstone projects addressing real-world manufacturing and operational challenges. The company is also piloting an extended work-study program, giving students hands-on industry experience while deepening technical skills, supporting high-impact automation projects, and building exposure to advanced manufacturing innovation.

The partnership also creates opportunities for Qnity to collaborate with UD faculty on semiconductor materials research and draw on specialized facilities, including the Keck Center for Advanced Microscopy and Microanalysis, to explore challenges in semiconductor manufacturing.

"Semiconductor technologies are central to the nation’s economic competitiveness and security," said Pamela M. Norris, dean of UD Engineering. "This partnership brings together industry perspective, university research, and emerging talent to help move a rapidly evolving field forward."

By connecting students with practical industry experience, Qnity aims to help strengthen the engineering talent pipeline while advancing technologies and manufacturing capabilities that enable the semiconductors at the heart of an increasingly connected, intelligent, and electrified world.

Learn more about how Qnity is powering the next leap forward at qnityelectronics.com.

About Qnity

Qnity™ is a premier technology provider across the semiconductor value chain, empowering AI, high performance computing, and advanced connectivity. From groundbreaking solutions for semiconductor chip manufacturing, to enabling high-speed transmission within complex electronic systems, our high-performance materials and integration expertise make tomorrow’s technologies possible. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.qnityelectronics.com.

Qnity™, the Qnity Node Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with TM or ® are trademarks, trade names or registered trademarks of affiliates of Qnity Electronics, Inc.

About the University of Delaware College of Engineering

Ranked among the nation’s top 20 public engineering colleges, the University of Delaware College of Engineering (UD Engineering) advances education and research in engineering and computer science. As part of a major research university, UD Engineering builds what comes next by connecting interdisciplinary expertise, hands-on learning and partnerships with industry and government to move discoveries toward practical applications and advance core research strengths in areas like advanced manufacturing, health, artificial intelligence, energy and resilient infrastructure.