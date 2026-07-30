Elastic and OpenAI Collaborate to Bring Frontier Intelligence to Unstructured Enterprise Data

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, today announced an expanded collaboration with OpenAI to help organizations build production-ready AI applications and agents using OpenAI models with Elasticsearch. By combining Elasticsearch's retrieval, search and governance capabilities with OpenAI's advanced reasoning models, organizations can ground AI in their own enterprise data to enable more accurate, secure and reliable AI at scale.

AI agents are only as useful as the enterprise context they can access. Yet most of that information remains out of reach. According to Gartner®, “unstructured data, such as documents and multimedia files, accounts for 70% to 90% of organizational data.”1 That context is spread across documents, tickets, logs, metrics, traces, and security alerts, changes continuously, and is governed by different permissions. Without access to the right enterprise context, even advanced AI models struggle to deliver accurate, reliable results.

Elasticsearch provides the retrieval layer, combining lexical and vector search, semantic reranking, filtering, and access controls in a single platform. It helps agents find relevant, real-time context with the right permissions, reducing unnecessary data sent to the model and improving retrieval quality, all with lower token costs. Together with OpenAI models, developers can build reliable, cost-efficient AI agents for critical enterprise workflows.

“The success of enterprise AI depends on connecting powerful models with the knowledge businesses already possess,” said Greg Tademoto, global vice president, Business Development & Strategic AI Partnerships at Elastic. “Much of that knowledge is buried in unstructured data. By combining OpenAI’s advanced reasoning with Elasticsearch's retrieval and governance capabilities, we’re helping enterprises build AI agents that are accurate, secure and useful in production.”

“Great AI needs great context. We’re excited to collaborate with Elastic to bring OpenAI’s models closer to the data businesses rely on - helping them build AI agents that are more accurate, more secure, and ready to deliver real-world results,” said Colleen Kapase, vice president, Strategic Global Partnerships & Ecosystems at OpenAI.

Elastic and OpenAI will focus on delivering three customer outcomes:

Context-aware AI agents that retrieve accurate, permission-aware enterprise knowledge at scale, while improving agent efficiency.

that retrieve accurate, permission-aware enterprise knowledge at scale, while improving agent efficiency. Agentic observability that correlates telemetry and accelerates root cause investigation for SRE teams.

that correlates telemetry and accelerates root cause investigation for SRE teams. Agentic security operations that turn high volumes of alerts into evidence-backed investigations for analyst review and action.

Elastic has supported OpenAI models through AI Assistants and connectors since 2023. This collaboration expands that foundation through deeper product integration and joint work to help customers build enterprise AI applications grounded in governed data.

The companies plan to deepen their collaboration further across enterprise AI, security and observability. Through the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, Elastic plans to integrate OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 Cyber specific models into Elastic Security agentic workflows and extend governance to the OpenAI platform, enabling detection of anomalous OpenAI activity alongside endpoint and network threats. For developers using OpenAI Codex, Elastic will develop integration points that provide governed, real-time access to their unstructured enterprise data.

Developers can get started today by connecting OpenAI models and applications with Elasticsearch using Elastic AI Assistants, Agent Builder and MCP integrations. To learn more, read the blog.

1Gartner Press Release, Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026 London: Day 2 Highlights, May 12, 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions, and outcomes. The Elasticsearch Platform — the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions — is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

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