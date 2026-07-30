Delfi Joins the Circuit Accelerator Program to Bring Agentic AI to Credit Union Balance Sheets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delfi, the AI-native balance sheet intelligence & decision-making platform, has been accepted into the Circuit Accelerator Program, which connects fintech innovators with Circuit’s collaborative network of 80 credit union and CUSO Owners representing more than 51 million members. Delfi will present at the Circuit Summer Owner Meeting in Denver, August 3–5, 2026.

“Credit unions shouldn’t rely on quant teams to get industry best balance sheet guidance. Our agentic AI puts that power into a credit union’s daily workflow. Circuit puts us in the room with people we built it for." - Joseph Ahn, CSO & Co-Founder, Delfi Share

Delfi’s agentic AI solutions unlock the strategic value hidden in a credit union’s balance sheet, turning complex decisioning and capital markets transactions into clear, confident action. Impactful balance sheet strategies result in savings and higher earnings that translate into member benefits.

Why Delfi Joined Circuit

Credit unions want real innovation from trusted fintech partners. Delfi delivers the most advanced AI engine and balance sheet decisioning platform in the market including Delfi Overwatch, Best of Show winner at FinovateFall 2024; and Delfi Exchange, an agentically customized marketplace of financial instruments turning analysis into action. Together with Circuit’s shared research, executive mentorship, and partnerships, Delfi is tailoring proven technology to credit unions' needs.

“Credit unions shouldn’t rely on a quant team or a trading floor to get industry best balance sheet guidance,” said Joseph Ahn, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Delfi. “Our agentic AI puts that power into a credit union’s daily workflow. Circuit puts us in the room with the people we built it for, and we couldn’t be more excited to share what we’ve built.”

“Advanced balance sheet and risk management capabilities have traditionally been out of reach for smaller institutions, often requiring specialized expertise and resources,” said Dustin Binns, Senior Project Manager at Circuit. “Delfi is bringing an AI-driven approach to that challenge. Through the Accelerator Program, the Owner Advisory Team will work with Delfi to test its approach, share real-world perspective, and help shape a solution that reflects the needs of credit unions.”

Reach out to the Delfi team Joseph Ahn, Chief Strategy Officer (joseph@delfi.co), or Glen Fossella, Chief Revenue Officer (glen@delfi.co), at the Circuit Owner Meeting to schedule a demo and free consultation, or connect with us directly at delfi.co.

About Circuit

Circuit is a collaborative network of 80 credit union and CUSO Owners created to help credit unions compete, grow, and advance innovation. Circuit moves ideas from concept to scale faster through shared research and development, strategic partnerships, and emerging technology, turning collective strength into competitive advantage. By enabling collaboration and shared investment, Circuit accelerates innovation, drives real-world industry impact, and lessens the risks of going it alone. To learn more about Circuit, visit circuitcu.com.

About Delfi

Delfi is a New York–based firm offering an AI-native, end-to-end platform for financial decision-making and balance sheet optimization across institutions of all sizes. Its mission is to democratize advanced financial risk management and portfolio optimization to help financial institutions navigate volatile markets and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit delfi.co.