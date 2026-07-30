Skyline Automation and Confinity Robotics Announce Strategic Investment and Preferred Platform Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyline Automation LLC and Confinity Robotics, Inc. today announced a strategic investment and Preferred Platform Partnership focused on expanding the application of robotics in vehicle care.

“Skyline brings proven and highly synergistic automation experience with a compelling vision for next-generation vehicle-care facilities” Share

The partnership brings together Skyline’s commercially proven vehicle-handling, conveyance, and storage automation capabilities and vision for next-generation facilities with Confinity’s robotic car-care platform. The companies will collaborate on technology integration, facility planning, operational performance, and future commercial opportunities within tech-enabled vehicle infrastructure.

“Confinity is developing important robotic solutions for some of the most labor-intensive aspects of vehicle care,” said Ben Trantham, Managing Partner of Skyline Automation. “Our preferred platform partnership and prior strategic investment reflect our confidence in the Confinity team and our shared belief that Skyline’s proven automation coupled with emerging robotics will play an important role in the next generation of vehicle infrastructure.”

Confinity’s multi-robot platform is currently operating in the rental-vehicle industry. The company continues to expand its vehicle compatibility and robotic capabilities for additional car-care applications.

“Skyline brings proven and highly synergistic automation experience and a compelling vision for next-generation vehicle-care facilities,” said Nick Bush, CEO of Confinity Robotics. “This partnership, together with Skyline Automation’s prior strategic investment, strengthens our relationship and creates new opportunities to integrate and deploy our technology across a broader range of vehicle-care environments.”

About Skyline Automation LLC

Skyline Automation is a Fort Worth-based company applying proven automation and systems-integration capabilities to create more convenient, efficient and scalable vehicle-care environments. The automated vehicle-handling technology underlying its solutions has been in commercial operation since 2012.

About Confinity Robotics

Confinity Robotics is a San Antonio-based company developing and operating robotic car-care systems designed to improve consistency, throughput, and labor efficiency across fleet and consumer vehicle-care environments.