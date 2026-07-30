Veolia Expands in Energy for Data Centers in the U.S., Selected to Operate a 350-MW Grid-Independent Microgrid

NEW ALBANY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, has been selected by a major project developer to operate and maintain a 350-megawatt microgrid to power an AI data center campus. This contract builds on Veolia's Data Center Resource 360 offer launched earlier this year, helping data centers operate reliably while reducing energy, water and waste impacts and strengthening community resilience and environmental security.

Veolia to operate and maintain a 350 MW microgrid powering a major AI data center campus in Ohio, providing 100% of the site's power without relying on the traditional grid. The project highlights Veolia's offering to help data centers operate reliably. Share

The energy project will provide 100% of the power for an AI data center campus in Ohio without relying on the traditional electric grid. As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, the project illustrates a more responsible approach to powering data centers, reducing demand on constrained electric grids and preserving capacity for local communities.

By combining on-site generation with large-scale battery storage, the microgrid delivers reliable, resilient power while reducing pressure on already constrained public electricity networks and preserving grid capacity for local communities. It also enables developers to accelerate speed-to-power without waiting years for traditional grid interconnection.

Veolia's experience operating complex energy infrastructure and commissioning mission-critical data centers makes it a trusted partner to operate and maintain these next-generation microgrids. As developers increasingly deploy on-site power to overcome grid constraints, Veolia helps ensure these assets operate safely, reliably and efficiently, reducing operational risk while supporting environmental security and strengthening the resilience of surrounding communities. The project demonstrates how resilient energy infrastructure can enable the growth of AI while balancing the needs of industry, the electric grid and local communities.

“Our work on this project shows how Veolia can help developers accelerate speed-to-power while maintaining the reliability required for mission-critical AI operations, all while protecting the community,” said Karin Hamel, CEO of Veolia Energy, North America and Chief Growth Officer for Veolia in North America. “As developers deploy microgrids and other advanced energy systems to meet the growing demand for AI infrastructure, they need trusted partners with the expertise to operate these assets safely, reliably and at scale. Veolia helps reduce operational risk, improve performance and provide environmental security for customers and the communities they serve, supporting the responsible growth of AI while delivering reliable and sustainable infrastructure solutions.”

Microgrid establishes responsible framework for data center powering

As AI accelerates demand for electricity, water and other resources across the United States, developers of data centers face growing challenges securing power on the timelines required. According to Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, new power projects spend an average of nearly five years in U.S. interconnection queues. To accelerate time-to-power, developers are increasingly investing in private generation, battery storage and microgrids capable of operating independently from the electric grid.

The microgrid in Ohio will integrate gas engines, linear generators, battery energy storage systems and medium-voltage infrastructure into a coordinated energy platform supporting continuous AI operations. Veolia will oversee operations integration, commissioning support and long-term plant operations under a performance-based model designed to maximize uptime, asset performance and operational accountability.

Veolia was brought into the project before commercial operations to support startup readiness, operating procedure development and coordination among multiple contractors and original equipment manufacturers operating under compressed construction timelines.

The facility will also require a dedicated 24/7 on-site workforce, highlighting how AI infrastructure growth is creating demand for highly skilled energy operators even as automation expands across the broader economy.

Key project metrics include:

350 MW generation capacity

430 MWh battery energy storage system

99.9% availability target

35-40 full-time on-site personnel

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build ecological security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste – including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.

In North America, Veolia is a leading environmental services provider with more than 15,000 employees working at over 500 locations. It's the largest private water operator in the U.S., a leading water technology provider, and a hazardous waste and pollution treatment leader. It is uniquely positioned in the American market with a leadership role in improving water quality and removing pollutants offering a full spectrum of water, waste, and energy management services and technology, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery.

www.veolia.com - www.veolianorthamerica.com