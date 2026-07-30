Vibrant Los Angeles Health Spot, Kreation Organic, Deepens Its Partnership with Square Across Its 25-Location Footprint

DISTRIBUTED-WORKFORCE/OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that Kreation Organic, the cold-pressed juice and healthy QSR (quick-service restaurant) brand, has renewed and expanded its partnership with Square across all 25 of its Southern California locations, with two additional openings on the way. Kreation is deepening its investment in Square’s platform – adding Square Kiosk and Square Handheld to a stack that already includes Square for Restaurants, Square Loyalty, Square Marketing, and Square Gift Cards – as it continues to scale into a beloved wellness brand.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2007, Kreation began not in a storefront, but in a garage in Santa Monica, where founder Marjan Sarshar – an Iranian-American immigrant, single mother, and lifelong advocate for clean, nourishing food – was cold-pressing juices by hand. In 2007, she opened the first Kreation kafé on Montana Avenue, bringing the Mediterranean-Persian approach to healthy eating to a neighborhood primed for it. Nearly two decades later, Kreation has grown into 25 locations across Los Angeles and set a new standard for cold-pressed juice and grab-and-go wellness meals in Southern California. Every product is still hand-crafted in-house at Kreation’s Los Angeles facility, preservative free, made with locally sourced seasonal produce, and built around their belief that food is medicine.

"When you build something from the ground up as an immigrant and a single mother, you learn quickly that you cannot do it all on your own, and that the tools and partners you choose become vital extensions of your team,” said Marjan Sarshar, Founder and CEO of Kreation Organic. “Square has been that for us. It handles the operational complexity so my people can focus on what we do best: crafting food that genuinely nourishes our community. As we grow into our next chapter, it feels less like a technology platform and more like a true partner who is invested in seeing us succeed."

A Platform Built for Scale, Rebuilt for What’s Next

Kreation’s expanded Square stack reflects both the brand’s scale and its ambition. Square for Restaurants powers in-store operations across all QSR locations, supported by Square Registers and, newly, Square Handhelds for line-busting and flexible payments during peak hours. The Handhelds will also allow them to scan eGift and physical cards with a built-in barcode scanner, enabling Kreation to seamlessly marry the F&B aspects of their business together with the retail side. Square Kiosk will roll out to support self-service ordering, with every menu change pushing to the kiosk automatically.

Square Loyalty and Square Marketing have long been central to Kreation’s customer engagement strategy, and both remain core to the expanded partnership. Kreation is a strong user of text message marketing through Square, keeping its loyal base of wellness-minded Angelenos connected to new products, seasonal offerings, and promotions. On the integrations side, Kreation connects Square with UberEats and Postmates via direct Square integration.

"Marjan started Kreation by cold-pressing juice in a garage with a vision to make clean, nourishing food a reality for her community,” said James Schonzeit, Head of Food & Beverage at Square. “That kind of determined, solo entrepreneurship is exactly what Square was built to support. Two decades and 25 locations later, she's proven what an operator with that drive can achieve with the right technology partner behind them – one that handles complexity, closes gaps, and scales alongside their ambition. We’re honored to be that partner for Kreation's next chapter."

To learn more about how Square powers food and beverage businesses, visit squareup.com/restaurants.

About Kreation Organic

Founded in 2007 by Marjan Sarshar in Santa Monica, California, Kreation Organic is a cold-pressed juice and healthy QSR brand with 25 locations across Los Angeles. Hand-crafting all products in-house using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, Kreation has set a new standard for cold-pressed juice and nutritious grab-and-go meals in Southern California. For more information, visit kreationjuice.com.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities. Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.