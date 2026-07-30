Snapper Creek Energy Expands Its Global Commodities Platform With Stag International Group

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapper Creek Energy (“Snapper Creek”), a data-driven commodities brokerage specializing in energy and financial derivative markets, today announced a strategic combination with Stag International Group, LLC (“STAG”), a global inter-dealer commodities broker, expanding its platform into agricultural and soft commodities markets.

The transaction expands Snapper Creek's coverage beyond its established natural gas, power, freight, natural gas liquids (NGL) and foreign exchange businesses, creating a diversified global commodities brokerage with enhanced physical and derivatives execution capabilities across multiple asset classes.

Founded in 2019 by veteran agricultural commodities trader Michael Schultz, STAG has built a technology-enabled brokerage platform providing agency execution across physical and exchange-traded agricultural and soft commodities markets. Through its U.S. and U.K. regulated entities and proprietary execution technology, STAG serves institutional clients across the world’s leading commodity exchanges, including CME, CBOT, ICE US, ICE EU, MGEX, Euronext, B3 and SGX. STAG complements its derivatives franchise with a global physical brokerage network spanning key agricultural production and trading hubs.

"This transaction represents a significant step in the continued evolution of Snapper Creek’s global commodities business," said Sid Perkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Snapper Creek Energy. "Agriculture and soft commodities are among the most important and actively traded markets in the world. STAG expands our presence in these markets while adding a highly experienced team, proprietary technology platform and international footprint. Together, we are building a more diversified commodities brokerage that delivers deep market expertise, expanded liquidity and enhanced execution capabilities for clients around the world."

"Snapper Creek has built an exceptional business and a strong reputation across the global commodities markets, and joining forces with their team allows us to accelerate our growth while maintaining the agency-only, client-first approach that has defined STAG since our founding," said Michael Schultz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stag International Group. "The combination creates exciting opportunities for our employees and clients to benefit from expanded resources, broader market capabilities and the reach of the Snapper Creek global platform."

STAG will continue to operate under its established brand while leveraging Snapper Creek Global’ s shared technology, research, and operational infrastructure to better serve clients worldwide.

About Snapper Creek Energy

Snapper Creek Energy is a data-driven commodities brokerage specializing in energy and financial derivative markets. The firm provides brokerage, market intelligence and advisory services across natural gas, power, freight, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and foreign exchange markets, leveraging proprietary research, analytics and execution capabilities to serve institutional clients globally.

For more information, visit www.scebrokerage.com

About Stag International Group

Stag International Group is an agency-only inter-dealer commodities brokerage serving institutional clients across agricultural, soft commodity and energy markets. Through its U.S. and U.K. regulated entities, proprietary technology platform and global network of brokers, STAG provides execution services across both physical and exchange-traded commodity markets.

For more information, visit www.stagsecurities.com