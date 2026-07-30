Quectel's FGH200M Wi-Fi HaLow Module, Built on Morse Micro's MM8108, Now FCC/IC/CE/RCM Certified for Mass Production

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morse Micro, the world’s leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced that Quectel's FGH200M module has passed FCC/IC/CE/RCM certification. Built on Morse Micro's MM8108 system-on-chip, the module is now cleared for mass-market production, giving IoT device makers a validated path to Wi-Fi HaLow at scale.

The FGH200M, built around Morse Micro's second-generation MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow system-on-chip (SoC), is the latest in a growing line of Quectel modules built on Morse Micro silicon. The FGH200M brings Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity into an ultra-compact, fully integrated module measuring 11.0mm x 10.0mm x 2.0mm. Designed for the 850–950MHz frequency band, the module supports 1, 2, 4, and 8 MHz channel bandwidths, giving developers the flexibility to optimize range, throughput, and power consumption across next-generation IoT and Edge AI applications such as visual sensing, autonomous mobile robots and Industrial IoT.

With certification complete, manufacturers can move from evaluation to mass production without re-testing the module's core radio compliance, the step that typically adds months to a product's path to market.

“I’m delighted to see the FGH200M module achieve certification in all major markets. This single global SKU simplifies and accelerates manufacturers’ path to bringing new products to market,” said Michael De Nil, CEO of Morse Micro.

FGH200M certification moves Wi-Fi HaLow from proof of concept to a foundation manufacturers can build on, extending a partnership that already includes multiple certified Quectel modules on Morse Micro silicon. While the MM8108 SoC provides the silicon foundation for next-generation IoT connectivity, the FGH200M turns that performance into a compact, production-ready module platform for size-sensitive applications.

“Wi-Fi HaLow is becoming a critical technology for connecting IoT devices over longer distances without sacrificing power efficiency,” said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With certification in place and Morse Micro’s MM8108 at its core, the FGH200M gives device makers a faster, simpler route to production and the confidence to bring new Wi-Fi HaLow products to market at scale.”

Certification of the FGH200M adds to a growing catalogue of production-ready Wi-Fi HaLow hardware built on Morse Micro silicon, giving the ecosystem a breadth of validated options for mass-market adoption.

Availability

The FGH200M is available for purchase from Quectel distribution partners. For more information, visit Quectel FGH200M.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining significant momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 8,900 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn