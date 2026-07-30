NECANN Spotlights Cannabis Brands, Cultivators and Industry at New Jersey Convention September 18-19

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NECANN, producers of the largest cannabis conventions on the east coast, returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey for two days of cannabis business and education September 18-19, 2026. This annual gathering of the cannabis industry in the state will again include over 200 businesses in the sold out exhibit hall, showcasing the latest in cannabis products and services to the over 5,000 cannabis industry professionals expected to attend. This will be the sixth consecutive year of growth for the convention since launching in 2019.

NECANN New jersey Cannabis Convention returns to Atlantic City September 18-19 Share

Programming will include four tracks featuring 35+ sessions with a diverse and comprehensive roster of cannabis and hemp industry experts covering topics like branding, cultivating, business & regulatory, energy efficiency, social equity opportunities, and more.

Guests include actor/musician and cannabis cultivator Jim Belushi will be onsite Friday promoting his Belushi’s Farm brands, and ground-breaking rap artist (and New Jersey native) Redman who will be onsite to unveil his new THC beverage brand.

This year’s convention highlights include:

NJ NECANN CUP AWARDS - The largest, most respected cannabis competition in New Jersey, open to all licensed cultivators and brands, the NECANN Cup Awards show happens at 2pm on Saturday on the main stage in the exhibit hall and is open to all attendees and exhibitors.

“The Afters”, the Official NECANN after-party on Friday starting at 7:10 featuring live music, dabs, great food, drinks, and indoor/outdoor networking.

A free expungement clinic to help New Jersey residents have their cannabis related convictions cleared from their record .

The NECANN Women’s lounge, with free programming sessions and networking activations both days.

"Like all NECANN events, the New Jersey Cannabis Convention is individually designed for the host state’s cannabis market, creating the unique opportunity for local industry professionals, businesses, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and investors, and to network, learn and grow”, said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN.

Location: Atlantic City Convention Center

Hours: Friday: 10am-4pm | Saturday: 10am-3pm

Cost to register: $50-$135, must be 21+

Programming details

Exhibitor Floor Map

Advance registration

About NECANN: Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at necann.com