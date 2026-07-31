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Air India, SkyDrive and Suzuki Sign MoU for Feasibility Study of Medical Air Logistics in India

original Representative image rendering of medical air logistics utilizing eVTOL aircraft in India

Representative image rendering of medical air logistics utilizing eVTOL aircraft in India

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air India Limited (hereinafter, “Air India”), India’s leading global airline, SkyDrive Inc. (hereinafter, “SkyDrive”), a company engaged in the development, manufacture, and sales of eVTOL aircraft, and Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, “Suzuki”) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a joint feasibility study on the use of eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics in India.

India’s major cities face severe traffic congestion, creating significant challenges for time-critical medical logistics. By combining SkyDrive’s eVTOL technology, Air India’s operational expertise and Suzuki’s India market insight, the three companies will take on the challenge of realizing last-mile emergency medical logistics, contributing to the advancement of India's medical infrastructure.

Comment by Ramesh Mamidala, Head of Cargo of Air India Limited

“India is today one of the world's largest and fastest-growing aviation markets, and we see advanced air mobility as a natural extension of the country's transport ecosystem. This collaboration with SkyDrive and Suzuki reflects our shared ambition to explore 21st century solutions to address real-world challenges while shaping the future of mobility. The potential application of eVTOL aircraft for medical air logistics is particularly compelling because it combines technology and purpose, helping to reduce critical transit times when every minute can make a difference. We are pleased to contribute to this feasibility study with our operational expertise, airport infrastructure knowledge, and stakeholder relationships to help evaluate and develop a framework for safe, reliable, and scalable eVTOL operations.”

Comment by Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Founder and CEO of SkyDrive Inc.

“Since our founding, SkyDrive has been dedicated to transforming the future of transportation through the aerial mobility revolution. We are incredibly proud to partner with Air India and Suzuki to take a step toward medical logistics—a sector where every second counts and lives can be saved. In India, where chronic congestion is a pressing issue, utilizing eVTOLs for advanced medical logistics—including the transport of high-value, time-critical medical supplies—will reshape medical infrastructure. We will work dedicatedly to contribute to saving as many lives as possible.”

Comment by Masao Fujitani, Executive General Manager, Next Generation Business Development of Suzuki Motor Corporation

“The eVTOL aircraft being developed by SkyDrive, with which Suzuki is engaged in business and technology collaboration, represents a new form of mobility that embodies Suzuki’s philosophy of ‘Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, and Neater)’. We believe it has the potential to play a role in supporting medical infrastructure in urban areas.
Under our corporate slogan, ‘By Your Side,’ Suzuki will continue to provide diverse mobility options tailored to customers’ needs and contribute to regional development. By collaborating with a wide range of mobility companies, including SkyDrive and Air India, Suzuki aims to realize ‘infrastructure mobility closely connected with people’s lives.’”

Contacts

Kaori Saito
Public Relations
SkyDrive Inc.
info@skydrive.co.jp

Industry:

SkyDrive Inc.

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Contacts

Kaori Saito
Public Relations
SkyDrive Inc.
info@skydrive.co.jp

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