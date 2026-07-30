Fifth Third Brings Lower Fees, Early Pay and New Everyday Banking Benefits to Comerica Customers

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Comerica customers begin receiving information about their transition to Fifth Third (NYSE: FITB) many will gain access to banking products and services designed to help them save money, access funds sooner and enjoy greater flexibility in how they manage their finances. Beginning this week, customers are receiving personalized Welcome Packages that explain how their current Comerica accounts will transition to comparable Fifth Third products when the conversion is completed on September 8. For many customers, one of the most immediate benefits will be lower banking costs.

Many customers will transition into Fifth Third's flagship Momentum® Checking account, which has no monthly maintenance fee and no minimum balance requirement. By comparison, several Comerica checking products charged monthly fees unless customers met certain balance or activity requirements. As a result, customers could realize significant annual savings in monthly checking fees alone:

Customers transitioning from Comerica Access Checking to Fifth Third Momentum® Checking could save up to $156 annually .

. Customers transitioning from Comerica Rich Rewards® Checking could save up to $216 annually .

. Customers transitioning from Comerica Premier Checking could save up to $264 annually.

“Comerica customers will immediately benefit from the features of Momentum Banking, and begin to save money,” said Ben Mendelsohn, director of product management at Fifth Third. “As customers receive their welcome package, we want them to understand that this transition is about receiving greater value in their everyday banking experience.”

More flexibility and fewer fees

In addition to eliminating monthly maintenance fees for many customers, Fifth Third offers tools designed to help customers avoid unnecessary overdraft charges. With Extra Time®, customers have until midnight ET on the next business day to bring an overdrawn account balance back to at least $0 and avoid an overdraft fee. This feature is designed to give customers more control and greater flexibility when managing day-to-day finances.

Faster access to paychecks and other deposits

Comerica customers checking account deposits will automatically get Early Pay, a free Fifth Third Momentum and Preferred checking feature that allows eligible direct deposits to arrive up to two days early, with eligible federal tax refunds available up to five days early. For customers who rely on the timing of paychecks, benefits or other recurring deposits, earlier access to funds can provide added flexibility when managing bills, groceries, and other everyday expenses.

A larger branch and ATM network

The transition will also expand how and where customers can bank. Following the conversion, Fifth Third's branch network will span 15 states, serving markets that represent more than half of the U.S. population, with long-term plans for approximately 1,750 branches nationwide. Customers will also have access to more than 21,000 in-network ATMs.

Beyond expanding access, Fifth Third is investing in customer experience across the former Comerica footprint. The Bank is restoring drive-through service at 55 locations, adding teller transaction bars at 11 financial centers and making ADA accessibility upgrades at select branches. For customers, that means greater convenience, enhanced accessibility and more flexibility to bank in person, digitally, at home, at work or while traveling.

Award-winning mobile banking

Customers will also gain access to Fifth Third's award-winning mobile banking experience, which features an AI-powered interface that makes it easier to find features, complete common banking tasks, and get answers quickly. Through SmartShield®, Fifth Third's in-app security experience, customers can access fraud education, alerts and tools designed to help protect against scams, including the ability to report suspicious messages and verify whether they are legitimate. Customers can also use digital money management tools to track spending, monitor cash flow and set savings goals—all within the Fifth Third mobile app.

A transition designed to deliver more everyday value

Taken together, these enhancements are designed to provide customers with a more modern banking experience centered on transparency, flexibility, and tools that help them avoid fees and stay in control of their finances.

Comerica customers will receive more information later this summer outlining exactly how their accounts will transition and how to access their new Fifth Third accounts starting September 8. Customers can also visit 53.com/welcome for answers to frequently asked questions.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is to be the one bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.