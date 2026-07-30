Certerra RMA Group Expands Northern California Presence with Acquisition of Testing Engineers

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certerra, a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification services for critical infrastructure markets, today announced affiliate company Certerra RMA Group’s acquisition of Testing Engineers, a premier materials testing laboratory based in San Leandro, California.

This acquisition significantly strengthens Certerra’s technical depth in Northern California and expands its metallurgy and materials engineering capabilities across the broader platform. Share

Founded in 1954, Testing Engineers has served the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly seven decades. The company operates one of the most advanced and well-equipped laboratory facilities in Northern California, providing comprehensive testing and inspection services for code compliance and quality assurance. The firm is particularly recognized for its advanced metallurgy and materials testing capabilities, including detailed analysis and testing of structural steel, bolts and fasteners, and other critical components.

“This acquisition represents another important step in executing our growth strategy and strengthening our position as the partner of choice for testing, inspection, and certification services in the earth sciences and materials engineering,” said CEO, Ed Lyon. “We are excited to welcome the Testing Engineers team to Certerra and look forward to building on their legacy of excellence in the Bay Area.”

Testing Engineers will merge into Certerra’s existing California operations, further enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency while maintaining the high standards of quality and expertise both organizations are known for. This acquisition significantly strengthens Certerra’s technical depth in Northern California and expands its metallurgy and materials engineering capabilities across the broader platform. These enhanced capabilities will not only support clients in the Bay Area but also provide additional resources and expertise that can be leveraged across Certerra’s national network.

About Certerra

Certerra is a leading provider of technology-enabled testing, inspection, and certification (“TIC”) services in materials engineering and the earth sciences. Certerra helps assure the quality and advance innovation in the delivery of critical infrastructure, from the ground up. Since 2021, Certerra has unified more than 20 businesses into a national platform that combines local expertise with specialized capabilities and scaled resources. With a team of 1,800+ engineers, technicians, and scientists across 65+ offices and laboratory facilities, Certerra is the partner of choice for infrastructure asset owners, contractors, design professionals, and manufacturers. Together with its clients, Certerra helps ensure that communities are built to last. Certerra is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners. For more information, please visit www.certerra.com.

About Testing Engineers

Testing Engineers is a San Leandro, California-based materials testing laboratory founded in 1954. The company provides advanced testing and inspection services for a wide range of construction materials and components, supporting code compliance, safety, and quality assurance. Known for its modern laboratory capabilities and experienced team, Testing Engineers has long been a trusted partner across the San Francisco Bay Area.