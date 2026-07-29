eSentire Unifies Detection, Response, and Remediation with New Atlas Response, Email, and Patch Management

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eSentire, a leader in Controlled Autonomy SecOps, today announced new orchestration capabilities for its Atlas AI Platform designed to act as the connective tissue across detection, investigation, response, and remediation. The company also announced a partnership with Sublime Security that builds programmable email detection and response directly into Atlas, extending that same connected coverage to the inbox. The announcements follow the recent launch of eSentire's US-based Security Operations Center.

"By giving AI the controlled autonomy to validate and neutralize exposures at machine speed, we let organizations act across their environment from one point of control," said James C. Foster, CEO of eSentire. Share

"Security teams are tired of stitching together a patchwork of disconnected tools, which only creates gaps for attackers to exploit," said James C. Foster, CEO of eSentire. "Today's announcements make Atlas a single unified pane of glass across a security program from the moment a threat is identified, through investigation, to response and remediation. By giving AI the controlled autonomy to validate and neutralize exposures at machine speed, we let organizations act across their environment from one point of control. The security landscape is shifting, and eSentire is leading the charge."

The new capabilities for the Atlas Platform include:

Response Orchestration: Defines exactly how Atlas responds the instant a security finding is confirmed by notifying the right people, isolating hosts, and suspending compromised users within an organization's rules, with every action logged, reversible, and auditable. This enables governed hyper-automation: deterministic protocols decide what runs autonomously versus what escalates for human approval, and that line advances as capabilities mature.

Defines exactly how Atlas responds the instant a security finding is confirmed by notifying the right people, isolating hosts, and suspending compromised users within an organization's rules, with every action logged, reversible, and auditable. This enables governed hyper-automation: deterministic protocols decide what runs autonomously versus what escalates for human approval, and that line advances as capabilities mature. Attack-Informed Defense: Shields environments from emerging threats by tracking live adversary techniques, active campaigns, and command-and-control infrastructure. The moment eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU) confirms a new threat, Atlas sweeps the customer base, contains proactively, and pushes new detections across the entire base. Atlas AI pen test simulations prove what is exploitable, automatically identifying and resolving critical exposures like open S3 buckets, vulnerable edge devices, and compromised credential exposures before they are leveraged, enhancing defenses against the TTPs in use right now.

Shields environments from emerging threats by tracking live adversary techniques, active campaigns, and command-and-control infrastructure. The moment eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU) confirms a new threat, Atlas sweeps the customer base, contains proactively, and pushes new detections across the entire base. Atlas AI pen test simulations prove what is exploitable, automatically identifying and resolving critical exposures like open S3 buckets, vulnerable edge devices, and compromised credential exposures before they are leveraged, enhancing defenses against the TTPs in use right now. Patch Management: Atlas draws on its understanding of an organization's environment, active attacker behavior, and exposure management insights, paired with autonomous pen testing, to identify which exposures are exploitable and which fixes need prioritization. Security teams can push those fixes to affected assets directly from Atlas or through their existing patch infrastructure.

Through the new partnership with Sublime Security, the agentic email security platform, eSentire extends coverage to the inbox. Nearly 50% of threats originate through email, making it one of the most exploited attack vectors today. Atlas inspects the behavior and intent of every message, catching phishing, business email compromise, and AI-crafted lures that reputation- and signature-based filters miss. Most Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions today treat email as a second-class citizen, limited to allow-listing or block-listing senders and domains after the fact. Because Sublime's detection engine is fully programmable, eSentire can build and deploy new detections at the root cause the moment a new attack pattern emerges, instead of waiting on vendor fixes. Atlas correlates email signals with endpoint, identity, and network activity, so a threat is investigated as one attack, not scattered alerts. eSentire's 24/7 SOC then investigates and responds, mitigating risk from one of the most common threat vectors.

"Email has been a primary way in for decades, and AI has made the lures faster and more convincing than training alone can counter. That is why we built Sublime's programmable email security into eSentire's Atlas platform: to pair behavior-based detection with elite Managed Detection and Response, shutting down email-borne threats before they land," said Timm Hoyt, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Sales & Alliances, Sublime Security.

On their own, detection, investigation, response, and remediation are point solutions, and every seam between them is a gap an attacker can use. Atlas closes those seams: Attack-Informed Defense addresses attacker TTPs and up-to-the-minute threat intelligence, autonomous pen testing resolves exposures before they are leveraged, Response Orchestration neutralizes confirmed threats under governed autonomy, Patch Orchestration drives the fix to the affected asset, and the Sublime Security partnership extends that same connected coverage to the inbox. One platform, one point of control, with AI acting at machine speed inside the limits security teams define.

To learn more, visit booth 5736 at Black Hat 2026 in Las Vegas, August 4-6 and book a booth demo to gain VIP access to AfterFuse 2026 or connect with an eSentire Security Specialist for a demo today.

About eSentire

eSentire is a leader in Controlled Autonomy SecOps, protecting 2,000+ organizations across 35+ industries around the world. Founded in 2001, the company’s Controlled Autonomy SecOps operating model pairs agentic AI operatives with engineered human-judgment controls, delivering expert-depth security outcomes at machine speed without ceding accountability to opaque automation. Powered by the unified agentic AI Atlas Platform, eSentire’s Atlas AI + 24/7 expert human SOC coverage delivers offensive capabilities that preempt exposures before attackers do, detect, and respond to stop threats in real time. For more information, visit esentire.com and follow @eSentire.