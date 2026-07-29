Oxane Partners Announces Strategic Growth Investment From TA

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxane Partners (“Oxane” or “the Company”), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to the private credit industry, today announced a strategic growth investment from TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm. This investment will support Oxane’s continued technology innovation, expansion of AI capabilities, and further investment in talent and leadership.

Founded in 2014, Oxane has established itself as a category leading solutions provider to banks and private debt funds enabling them to manage, monitor, analyze, and service all credit assets in a unified platform. As these market participants contend with fragmented data, and interrupted connectivity, Oxane’s integrated platform has become a critical component of their credit ecosystem. With deep domain expertise, and long-standing client relationships, Oxane is well positioned to capitalize on the continued institutionalization and growth of private credit globally.

Oxane delivers a differentiated “Platform x People” model, combining its proprietary, AI-powered platform, Oxane Panorama, with the expertise of experienced private credit domain experts. Built ground-up for credit, Panorama serves as the digital backbone for banks and funds alike, supporting critical workflows across portfolio and risk management, credit facility management, analytics, valuations, and facility administration.

“Over the past twelve years, we have built Oxane around a clear belief that private credit requires purpose-built technology supported by experts who understand the asset class deeply. We are excited to partner with TA, whose long-term approach, deep experience scaling high-growth businesses, and global network make them an ideal partner for our next chapter,” said Sumit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Oxane Partners.

“The next phase of Oxane’s growth will be defined by our ability to rapidly translate innovation into tangible outcomes for our clients. With TA’s support, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth, invest further in our platform and people, and continue helping clients navigate the increasing complexity of the private credit market,” said Kanav Kalia, Managing Director at Oxane Partners.

“Oxane has created a differentiated offering that combines proprietary technology with specialized industry expertise to address the evolving needs of the private credit market,” said Aashray Mehra, Principal at TA. “The Company's proven technology, strong management team, and existing client base position it well to capitalize on the increasing need for integrated technology as private credit continues to evolve.”

“Oxane has established itself as a trusted technology partner to many of the world’s leading banks and private debt funds,” said Naveen Wadhera, Managing Director at TA. “We look forward to working with the management team to advance the Company's product innovation, expand its global reach, and help Oxane capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to TA, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to TA. Jefferies and Avendus served as financial advisors to Oxane. Latham Watkins LLP and Trilegal served as legal advisors to Oxane.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Learn more at www.ta.com.

About Oxane Partners

Oxane Partners is defining the new industry standard for technology solutions across Private Credit+ strategies and structures. Through its Oxane Panorama platform and deep credit domain expertise, Oxane helps investment banks, private credit funds, and institutional investors maintain stronger governance, consistent outcomes, and scalable growth across the private credit lifecycle. Founded in 2014, Oxane has offices in London, New York, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad, and is running over $1.4 trillion of aggregate client AUM across 100+ clients. For more information, please visit oxanepartners.com.