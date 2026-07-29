Flytrex and Nash Partner to Build an Autonomous-First, Multi-Modal Delivery Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flytrex, a leading autonomous drone food delivery service, and Nash, the autonomic logistics platform, today announced a partnership to power an autonomous-first, multi-modal delivery platform across Flytrex’s operations. Now live across all of Flytrex’s Dallas-Fort Worth sites, the integration brings Flytrex’s autonomous fleet together with Nash’s orchestration layer, so every customer order is routed to the fastest, most reliable way to fulfill it. Drone delivery leads wherever it wins, which is the vast majority of orders, and Nash’s network of on-demand couriers carries the rest.

The partnership reflects a maturing view of how autonomous delivery scales. Drones deliver real improvements in speed, cost, and reliability for the vast majority of last-mile orders, but no single mode fits every order: weather, time of day, and order characteristics all shape the best way to fulfill each one. Until now, drone operators have generally patched those gaps with their own ground couriers, an approach that gets harder to sustain as volume grows. Flytrex and Nash are taking a different approach. Flytrex stays autonomous-first, and Nash provides the intelligence that decides, order by order, how each one should move, along with the capacity to carry whatever does not fly.

The integration pairs Flytrex’s autonomous fleet with Nash’s decision layer, which evaluates each incoming order against real-time conditions and routes it to the right mode. Drone-eligible orders go to Flytrex’s fleet. Orders better suited to the ground are dispatched instantly through Nash to an on-demand courier from its network of delivery providers. Customers see none of it. They just receive an order that arrives as promised.

“At Flytrex, we’re an autonomous-first company,” said Amit Regev, CEO and co-founder of Flytrex. “Our customers want their order, fast and reliably, every time. Partnering with Nash lets us deliver that experience without losing focus on what we do best, which is building and operating the most advanced autonomous delivery system in the world. This is what mature drone delivery looks like at scale.”

“The future of delivery is multi-modal, and the hard part is deciding, in the moment, how each order should move,” said Mahmoud Ghulman, CEO and co-founder of Nash. “That decision is what Nash does. Working with Flytrex, we can give merchants autonomous delivery as a first-class option and route intelligently across every other mode when it makes sense. Any merchant on Nash can turn this on, and we expect many will.”

The integration is live across all of Flytrex’s Dallas-Fort Worth sites. Customers get the same experience whether they order on a clear day or in stormy weather.

Flytrex and Nash plan to extend the partnership to every new Flytrex site as the company scales nationally. Both companies also see the integration as a template for the wider market: a way for merchants already on Nash to add autonomous delivery as an option, and for Flytrex to reach new order volume as more merchants adopt the model. The two teams will keep deepening the integration to improve speed, cost, and customer experience across every mode.

About Flytrex

Flytrex is a leader in ultrafast, on-demand drone food delivery. The company has completed over 200,000 deliveries across the United States, transforming last-mile logistics for suburban communities with affordable, scalable access to aerial delivery. Flytrex operates in multiple U.S. states and continues to expand its footprint, focusing on enhancing quality of life through innovation in autonomous logistics.

About Nash

Nash is the autonomic logistics platform. Self-optimizing, self-healing AI Agents unify decisioning and execution across fleets, carriers, and fulfillment networks: businesses set the objective, and the system works until it is met. From checkout to doorstep, Nash orchestrates delivery across a global network of providers, giving over 1,000 merchants and platforms in 20+ countries one place to run reliable, scalable logistics.