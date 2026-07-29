AV and Applied Intuition Establish Strategic Collaboration to Advance Uncrewed Teaming

ARLINGTON, Va. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leader in uncrewed aircraft systems, and Applied Intuition, Inc., a global leader in physical AI and collaborative autonomy software, today announced a strategic teaming agreement to advance uncrewed teaming capabilities for the United States Military and its allies.

Under the agreement, Applied Intuition's Acuity ISR/Strike software will be integrated into AV's Mayhem™ 10 launched effects system, enabling autonomous collaborative hunter-killer and swarm operations in contested environments. Share

Under the agreement, Applied Intuition's Acuity ISR/Strike software will be integrated into AV's Mayhem™ 10 launched effects system, enabling autonomous collaborative hunter-killer and swarm operations in contested environments. Under the supervision of a single operator, the integrated solution will enable teams of Mayhem 10 to autonomously find, fix, track, target, and engage targets at the tactical edge.

The collaboration directly supports the U.S. Army’s Launched Effects program and is designed to scale across short, medium, and long range launched effects requirements and displays AV’s commitment to open architecture.

"Mayhem 10 isn’t just a munition. It’s an architecture,” said Brian Young, Senior Vice President of Loitering Munitions at AV. “We built it as an open, modular system from the beginning. That allows us to integrate multiple payloads like EO/IR sensors, electronic warfare packages, communications relays, and lethal effects onto a single platform. It also allows us to bring in third-party software and autonomy much more quickly, treating capability more like an application than a fixed feature set.”

By leveraging a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), Mayhem 10 enables integration with third-party autonomy solutions, demonstrating the platform's flexible, vendor-agnostic architecture and commitment to interoperability across the launched effects ecosystem.

“Modern warfare demands trusted systems that can think, coordinate, and adapt faster than the adversary,” said Jason Brown, General Manager of Applied Intuition. “Our Acuity ISR/Strike software brings collaborative autonomy to Mayhem 10, rapidly delivering next-generation capabilities through platform-agnostic software with operator oversight. Acuity ISR/Strike enables intelligent swarms that share targeting data in real time, dynamically adjust to threats, and execute missions that would be impossible for individual platforms.”

During a recent demonstration, the companies validated the integration by executing collaborative autonomy behaviors, demonstrating how multiple Mayhem 10 launched effects systems can synchronize, swarm and adapt to different threats. The demonstration validated months of integration efforts conducted across multiple locations using AV's Autonomy Interface Control Document (ICD).

MORE ON Mayhem 10

Mayhem 10 is AV's next-generation autonomous launched effects system, designed to give military commanders a single, highly adaptable platform capable of delivering both kinetic and non-kinetic effects across air, ground, and maritime operations. Built on the combat-proven heritage of the Switchblade® family, Mayhem 10 features a modular open architecture that allows operators to rapidly swap mission payloads for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, communications relay, or precision strike missions without changing the air vehicle.

The system carries a 10-pound payload, operates at ranges exceeding 100 kilometers with more than 50 minutes of endurance, and can be assembled and launched in less than five minutes. Powered by AI-enabled autonomy, Mayhem 10 is designed to operate in GPS-denied and electronically contested environments while resisting jamming and spoofing. Its Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) enables rapid technology upgrades and third-party payload integration, while seamless interoperability with AV's Tomahawk Grip controller and AV_Halo™ COMMAND software allows the system to execute missions. By extending sensing and effects far beyond the launch platform, Mayhem 10 increases survivability, expands operational reach, reduces risk to personnel and high-value assets, and provides commanders with a scalable, multi-role capability that can rapidly adapt to evolving battlefield requirements.

MORE ON ACUITY ISR/STRIKE

Acuity ISR/Strike is Applied Intuition's platform-agnostic autonomy software that enables launched effects and other unmanned systems to perceive, decide, and act collaboratively in contested environments with operator oversight. It supports autonomous target detection, coordinated multi-agent teaming, and real-time mission adaptation, allowing multiple platforms to execute complex missions with greater speed, precision, and resilience in line with commander intent.

About AV

AeroVironment (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. At the core of these technologies lies AV_Halo™, a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools that empowers warfighters and enables full-battlefield dominance: detect, decide, deliver. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition, Inc. is powering the future of physical AI. Founded in 2017 and now valued at $15 billion, the Silicon Valley company is creating the digital infrastructure needed to bring intelligence to every moving machine on the planet. Applied Intuition services the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries in three core areas: tools and infrastructure, operating systems, and autonomy. Eighteen of the top 20 global automakers, as well as the United States military and its allies, trust the company’s solutions to deliver physical intelligence. Applied Intuition is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with nearly two dozen offices across the globe, including in London, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul, and the Washington, D.C. metro area. Learn more at applied.co or press@applied.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; competitor activities; market growth; product development challenges; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AeroVironment undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.