Longevity AI and Researchers from Meir Medical Center of the Clalit Health Group Collaborate on Chronic Disease Risk Prediction Research

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longevity AI, a clinical intelligence company helping healthcare organizations deliver proactive, preventive care at scale, today announced a joint research collaboration with clinicians and researchers from Meir Medical Center of the Clalit Health Services Group. The research focuses on evaluating and refining clinical risk prediction models for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes, using longitudinal real-world data from Clalit’s integrated healthcare system.

The collaboration is designed to explore how contemporary clinical data may support earlier risk identification and more personalized preventive care for patients at risk of chronic disease. Rather than developing a standalone prediction model, the research – led by Meir Medical Center’s Professor Pnina Rotman-Pikielny, Director, Endocrinology Department, and Dr. Liat Barzilay-Yoseph, Senior Endocrinologist and Internal Medicine Specialist, alongside Longevity AI CTO Dor Daniel and Data Scientists Gil Frenkel and Dr. Lior Roitman – examines how globally recognized clinical risk models can be recalibrated and assessed using real-world evidence from routine care settings.

"Many chronic conditions develop silently for years before symptoms appear, limiting opportunities for early intervention," said Professor Pnina Rotman-Pikielny. "Finding better ways to identify patients at elevated risk before disease progresses remains one of the most important challenges in preventive medicine. Research like this helps us evaluate how existing prediction tools perform in today's clinical environment."

Dr. Barzilay-Yoseph added: “This research collaboration reflects our commitment to responsibly evaluating innovative tools that may support earlier risk detection and more personalized preventive care. By combining clinical expertise with Clalit’s longitudinal real-world data infrastructure, we can examine how risk prediction models perform in contemporary care settings and where they may help clinicians identify patients who could benefit from earlier intervention.”

As part of the collaboration, Longevity AI and researchers from Meir Medical Center are retraining and evaluating globally recognized clinical risk prediction models, including cardiovascular risk models and Type 2 diabetes risk models, using contemporary real-world evidence from Clalit’s integrated care environment. The research draws on data from across Clalit’s hospitals, community clinics, laboratories, and unified electronic medical record systems, through OCEAN – Clalit’s Collaboration Platform – and is subject to Clalit’s privacy, governance, and research approval processes.

“With 14 hospitals, approximately 1,500 clinics, and unified electronic health records covering close to five million patients, Clalit has built one of the most comprehensive longitudinal healthcare datasets globally, creating a unique foundation for advancing research in preventive care and chronic disease management,” said Guy Leitersdorf, Founder and CEO of Longevity AI. “We are proud to collaborate with clinicians and researchers from Meir Medical Center to explore how clinical intelligence can help support earlier, more proactive care.”

About Meir Medical Center (MMC)

Meir Medical Center (MMC) is one of Israel’s leading public hospitals and part of Clalit Health Group, Israel's leading and largest healthcare organizations.

As one of Israel’s largest and most leading medical centers, Meir Medical Center is dedicated to delivering advanced, compassionate, and innovative medical care to hundreds of thousands of patients each year. Since its founding in 1956, the hospital has grown to serve a regional population of approximately one million residents in the Sharon area. The 801-bed facility is staffed by a multidisciplinary team of over 4,300 employees-including nearly 1,100 physicians and manages over 67,200 annual admissions and 208,500 emergency visits. Internationally accredited by JCI, Meir is home to world-class Centers of Excellence in orthopedics, cardiology, and respiratory medicine, and proudly serves as the official medical advisor to the Israeli National Olympic Team, reflecting its leadership in sports medicine and rehabilitation. As an academic medical center affiliated with Tel Aviv University, MMC is deeply engaged in clinical research, medical education and innovation.

Meir Innovation Center collaborates with a plethora of ecosystem partners from academia, industry and Clalit central innovation division. Together, they drive forward-thinking solutions in diagnostics, treatment, and patient care - translating scientific discoveries into real-world clinical impact and helping shape the future of medicine.

About Longevity AI

Longevity AI helps health systems, primary care networks, and clinics deliver proactive and preventive care at scale. Our clinical intelligence platform gives clinicians a single, continuously updated view of each patient so they can act earlier, prevent decline, and support longer, healthier lives. Using population-scale data and coordinated clinical models across cardiovascular, metabolic, cognitive, immune, and other systems, Longevity AI brings together clinical, behavioral, and historical signals and surfaces the most important risks and next steps directly inside the EMR. Florence, the platform’s intelligent interface, turns this intelligence into clear guidance for clinicians and simple, personalized support for patients to strengthen daily habits and follow care plans between visits. To learn more, visit www.longevity-ai.com/.