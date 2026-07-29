VanEck Partners with Allocate to Expand Private Markets Access for the Wealth Channel

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allocate, the private markets operating system for wealth advisory firms and fund managers, today announced a partnership with VanEck to expand access to private market strategies across the wealth channel. VanEck is leveraging Allocate's technology and operational infrastructure to bring its institutional private markets expertise to financial advisors, RIAs, and the clients they serve in a scalable and efficient manner.

As private markets continue to expand into the wealth channel, many asset managers find that the platforms available to them were built for a different era of distribution: ones optimized for aggregating feeder capital, not for helping a manager launch, control, and scale its own advisor-facing offering. The result is long timelines, fragmented workflows, and operational burden that slow a manager's entry into the wealth channel just as demand accelerates. By using Allocate’s infrastructure, VanEck is able to bring wealth-focused private market offerings to market in weeks rather than the months typical of traditional launches and meet growing demand while maintaining the operational rigor and client experience investors expect. Throughout, VanEck retained full control of its strategy, product, and investor relationships, with Allocate providing the underlying technology and operations.

"Private markets represent one of the most significant opportunities for investors, but they demand a different approach than traditional institutional distribution," said Jan van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of VanEck. "Allocate's technology enabled us to bring our first wealth-focused private markets offering within a matter of weeks. Their solution also integrates with our largest advisory firm clients which is a 'must have' these days."

Allocate connects asset managers to a network of more than 375 wealth advisory firms and RIAs, and powers over $5B billion in assets on its platform. With purpose-built infrastructure spanning advisor and investor onboarding, subscription processing, compliance workflows, capital calls, reporting, and ongoing investor servicing, Allocate helps asset managers reach the wealth channel faster while keeping their brand and client experience front and center — expanding distribution and enabling more efficient capital raises.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift across wealth management as advisors build more comprehensive private markets programs for clients," said Samir Kaji, CEO and Co-Founder of Allocate. "The challenge isn't generating demand — it's providing the infrastructure that lets managers move with speed while maintaining the operational rigor private markets require. Our partnership with VanEck applies that infrastructure to bring private market strategies to the wealth channel, and it reflects where the industry is headed: pairing established investment managers with technology purpose-built for private markets."

The partnership also marks the beginning of a broader strategic relationship between the firms. VanEck and Allocate expect to explore additional opportunities to expand private markets offerings available through the wealth channel.

About Allocate

Allocate is the operating system for private market investing, equipping wealth advisory firms and fund managers to seamlessly source, build, and manage high-quality private portfolios. The platform combines AI-driven investment management, comprehensive fund administration, and personalized access to opportunities, making private market investing more efficient, transparent, and scalable.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of June 30, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $2374 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

This communication is not an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument, and does not constitute personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements herein may constitute forward-looking statements, which are valid only as of the date of this communication and are subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified, and VanEck does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Private market investments involve a high degree of risk, are not suitable for all investors, and may result in the loss of some or all of an investment. They are generally illiquid and subject to multi-year lock-up periods, receive less regulatory oversight and provide less transparency than public markets, and are valued infrequently using estimates that may not reflect realizable value. These strategies may use leverage, which can magnify losses, and typically carry higher fees that reduce returns. There is no assurance any strategy will achieve its objectives, and access may be limited to eligible investors (e.g., accredited investors or qualified purchasers).

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© Van Eck Associates Corporation

© Allocate Partners