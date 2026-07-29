Everspin Technologies 64Mb STT-MRAM Selected by Astro Digital for Raven Bus GEO Satellite Mission

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) solutions, today announced that Astro Digital has selected Everspin’s PERSYST 64Mb STT-MRAM for use on an upcoming Raven bus geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) satellite mission.

Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM is designed for embedded systems that require persistent, high-speed memory with strong endurance and data retention. Astro Digital will use Everspin’s EM064LXAQDG13IS1T 64Mb STT-MRAM as the primary fail-safe memory for the system boot process on its Raven bus. In satellite systems, boot memory stores the essential code needed to initialize spacecraft electronics and support system recovery. For this application, persistent MRAM provides non-volatile memory that can retain critical boot information without power and provide fast access during startup or recovery.

“Everspin’s leadership in MRAM is built on advancing memory technology to address the real-world challenges customers face,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, president and CEO of Everspin Technologies. “Astro Digital’s selection of PERSYST shows how that innovation is being put to work in satellite applications with demanding requirements for boot, recovery, telemetry logging and data retention.”

GEO satellite systems operate over extended mission timelines in demanding orbital environments, placing stringent requirements on memory used for mission-critical functions. Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM’s radiation tolerance, high endurance and fast read and write performance support reliable spacecraft operation throughout long-duration missions.

“For this Raven bus application, Everspin’s 64Mb STT-MRAM was selected to support primary fail-safe memory for the system boot process,” said Billy Wahng, chief technology officer of Astro Digital. “Its non-volatility, endurance and fast access align with the requirements we evaluate for critical spacecraft functions in GEO satellite systems.”

Building on more than 16 years of deployment in mission-critical applications, Everspin's PERSYST MRAM portfolio combines exceptional endurance, reliability and data retention with the industry's fastest MRAM performance in its temperature range. The result is a memory solution designed for embedded systems that demand high write bandwidth and deterministic performance across aerospace, defense, medical, industrial and other high-reliability environments. PERSYST is available in a range of capacities and configurations designed to support demanding, next-generation embedded systems:

Capacities of 64Mb, 128Mb and 256Mb : Optimized for mission-critical systems.

: Optimized for mission-critical systems. Quad SPI Interface : Industry-standard compatibility for easy integration.

: Industry-standard compatibility for easy integration. Faster Write Speeds vs. NOR Flash: Reducing system overhead in real-time applications.

For information on the full PERSYST portfolio with densities ranging from 4 Mb to 256 Mb and Everspin’s broader memory solutions, including UNISYST and custom MRAM solutions, visit www.everspin.com/products.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc., is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest-performance, non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Centers, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events or results. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “will,” “expects” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Everspin’s anticipated business plans and business strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, as well as in Everspin’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.