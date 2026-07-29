DemandScience and ZoomInfo Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Industry-Leading Marketing Insights and Outcomes

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemandScience and ZoomInfo, leaders in B2B marketing intelligence and sales acceleration, today announced a strategic partnership that combines ZoomInfo's comprehensive data architecture with DemandScience's award-winning marketing outcomes expertise to deliver unprecedented insights and measurable business impact.

Partnership leverages ZoomInfo's data architecture with DemandScience's contextual marketing outcomes data to drive measurable business results. Share

Under the partnership, DemandScience is architecting its suite of insights, services, and outcomes solutions to complement ZoomInfo's platform, while layering in DemandScience's proprietary contextual marketing outcomes data. This integration creates a powerful continuum where ZoomInfo customers can leverage DemandScience's industry-leading multi-channel demand generation services to activate their go-to-market strategies with measurable impact.

DemandScience will help ZoomInfo customers pick up where traditional sales intelligence and data platforms leave off—by providing integrated demand generation capabilities that enable them to operationalize their target account insights across email, digital, content, and other critical channels, all while maintaining measurement of marketing outcomes.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in helping ZoomInfo customers activate their market intelligence into measurable demand," said Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience. "DemandScience complements ZoomInfo's industry-leading data architecture by providing the integrated demand generation platform and expertise to help their customers move from insight to action. Our outcome-driven approach and multi-channel capabilities enable ZoomInfo customers to drive real revenue impact with their go-to-market strategies."

For ZoomInfo, the partnership strengthens its ecosystem by connecting customers with complementary demand generation and outcomes measurement capabilities that maximize the value of their data intelligence investments.

"Our partnership with DemandScience is a natural fit that enhances our customers' ability to extract ROI from their ZoomInfo investment," said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo. "DemandScience's integrated demand generation services and marketing outcomes expertise provide our customers with the activation and measurement layer they need to turn intelligence into results. Together, we're helping B2B organizations build more cohesive, outcome-driven go-to-market engines."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

For ZoomInfo customers:

Access to integrated multi-channel demand generation services to activate their go-to-market strategies

Demand generation capabilities across email, digital, content, and other critical channels

Integrated marketing outcomes measurement to demonstrate ROI on their go-to-market investments

A complete continuum from intelligence to activation to measurement

For DemandScience:

Enhanced ability to deliver contextual marketing insights and outcomes-driven solutions

Alignment with leading go-to-market intelligence platforms to strengthen positioning in the market

The ability to complement ZoomInfo's market data with demand generation and outcomes expertise

"We're excited to collaborate with the ZoomInfo team to bring these complementary capabilities together," added Derek Schoettle, CEO of DemandScience. "This partnership enables ZoomInfo customers to maximize their investment in go-to-market intelligence by having a trusted partner to activate their strategies with integrated demand generation and proven outcomes measurement. It's the natural next step in helping B2B organizations succeed."

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint go-to-market initiatives launching in the coming months.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading provider of B2B demand generation and marketing outcomes solutions. The company helps organizations activate their go-to-market strategies through integrated multi-channel capabilities and outcome-driven insights. By combining proprietary data, industry expertise, and technology, DemandScience enables B2B companies to drive measurable revenue impact from their marketing investments. For more information, visit demandscience.com.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo's headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.