HomeWell Franchising Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Trella Health

BURKBURNETT, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeWell Franchising, the franchisor of HomeWell Care Services, one of the nation’s leading non-medical home care franchises, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Trella Health, a healthcare market intelligence platform that provides data-driven insights into referral patterns, provider connections, and post-acute care networks.

"As healthcare becomes more collaborative across providers, care settings, and community-based services, HomeWell agencies need the ability to see where opportunities exist and engage more intentionally,” said Michelle Cone, SVP of Industry Engagement. Share

Through this new platform, HomeWell’s franchise agencies will be better equipped to identify growth opportunities, strengthen healthcare relationships, and make more informed business development decisions within their local markets—ultimately leading to higher-quality care.

"At HomeWell, we're committed to providing our franchise owners with innovative tools and resources that help them grow strategically while better serving their clients and referral partners," said Crystal Franz, CEO of HomeWell Franchising. "Trella Health gives them and their teams greater visibility into the care landscape surrounding their businesses, allowing for more focused outreach and meaningful relationships that support lasting growth."

As healthcare continues to evolve toward greater care coordination, accountability, decreased spending, and collaboration across settings, access to actionable insights is becoming increasingly important. Through this partnership, HomeWell agencies can better understand referral ecosystems and forge stronger relationships with care providers throughout their communities.

That market intelligence helps franchise owners identify where collaboration is most needed. HomeWell's Care Management model and Signature Programs™ provide the framework for turning those insights into stronger partnerships across the care continuum and better client outcomes.

"As healthcare becomes more collaborative across providers, care settings, and community-based services, HomeWell agencies need the ability to see where opportunities exist and engage more intentionally,” said Michelle Cone, HomeWell’s SVP of Industry Engagement. “Trella helps our franchise owners better understand local provider networks and supports both stronger business development and deeper alignment with the care continuum."

Unlike traditional business development tools, Trella Health provides claims-based intelligence that helps organizations better understand referral trends, discharge patterns, provider relationships, and opportunities for market penetration.

"We're excited to partner with HomeWell and support their vision for helping franchise owners make more informed decisions through data and market intelligence," said Jess Chew, Executive Vice President of Growth at Trella Health. "Together, we're helping agencies better understand their markets, strengthen provider relationships, and uncover opportunities that enable sustainable growth."

About HomeWell Franchising:

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising LLC, provides personal care, companionship, and homemaker services for seniors and other homebound individuals, so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising LLC is a premier franchisor with over 120 locations representing more than 210 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low-investment franchise, an Inc. 5000 company, The Franchise Times Top 400® company, and consecutively ranked among the nation’s top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.