Compass International Holdings Joins American Real Estate Association, Providing a New Choice for Agent Representation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a monumental move that redefines national representation for real estate professionals, the American Real Estate Association (ARA) announced that Compass International Holdings has officially joined the organization. What this means is that agents affiliated with Compass International Holdings portfolio of brands will have the choice to become members of ARA.

“By joining the American Real Estate Association, we are supporting a competitive alternative that must earn agents’ trust and prove its value." - Robert Reffkin, Chairman and CEO of Compass International Holdings. Share

This landmark move gives agents from some of America's premier residential brokerages, including @properties®, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Christie's International Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Compass®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® the opportunity to join the ARA. Compass International Holdings joining ARA signals a new chapter in the residential real estate industry, long dominated by a single national trade group.

"When we launched the American Real Estate Association, our mandate was clear: build a unified voice of reason and deliver relentless advocacy for the true professionals who power this industry," said Mauricio Umansky, Co-Founder of the American Real Estate Association. "Welcoming into ARA the incredible real estate professionals across the brands affiliated with Compass International Holdings is a pivotal moment for us. It proves that the future of real estate belongs to dedicated, highly skilled advisors who put clients first and demand a higher standard for our profession."

“Competition makes every industry better,” said Robert Reffkin, Chairman and CEO of Compass International Holdings. “For too long real estate professionals have lacked real choice in national representation. By joining the American Real Estate Association, we are supporting a competitive alternative that must earn agents’ trust and prove its value. Our agents will have the choice to join this residential real estate association that is now competing for its members to provide better value.”

The addition of Compass International Holdings follows a wave of national momentum for the ARA, joining a fast-growing coalition that includes high-profile independent firms, franchise leaders, and regional groups such as The Agency, Douglas Elliman, REMAX, and the New York Residential Agent Continuum (NYRAC).

"The decisions by brokerages of all different sizes, types and business models to join the ARA confirms how hungry the market was for competition, and innovative, agent-first leadership," added Briggs Elwell, Board Member of the ARA and CEO and Co-Founder of RLTYco. "By pairing the association's uncompromising advocacy with this massive agent footprint, we are equipping professionals with the tools and representation they need to thrive as true business Owners."

The organization recently mobilized alongside the Missouri State REALTORS® Association to aggressively oppose predatory tax legislation and ballot initiatives aimed at inflating housing costs. ARA continues to organize on behalf of its members to educate policymakers, challenge legislation that will be harmful to our industry and consumers, and ensure real estate remains a respected, highly-skilled discipline for generations to come. The ARA has and will be continuously focused on proactively and meticulously complying with all legal, regulatory, and ethical obligations.

How Compass International Holdings real estate professionals can register with the ARA:

All Compass International Holdings real estate professionals have the opportunity to register with the ARA at this website: ARA.us. Registration for Compass International Holdings will be free for the remainder of 2026 and all of 2027, and agents can always decide – at any time – whether to participate in the ARA.

About the American Real Estate Association

The American Real Estate Association, founded by Jason Haber and Mauricio Umansky in 2024, is a national trade association built for real estate agents, by real estate agents, for the real estate industry. Acting nationally and thinking locally, the organization educates policymakers and the public on critical real estate issues, provides unyielding advocacy for its members, and leads the Trade Up initiative to elevate professional standards and education across the country.

About Compass International Holdings

Compass, Inc. d/b/a Compass International Holdings (the "Company") (NYSE: COMP) is a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and approximately 120 countries and territories. Compass, Inc. serves millions of buyers and sellers through a portfolio of some of the most recognized and iconic brands: @properties®, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Christie's International Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Compass®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Every day, the Company empowers a global network of more than 300,000 real estate professionals in its owned-brokerage and franchise business to grow and deliver exceptional service to consumers.

The Company empowers real estate professionals to streamline operations and seamlessly guide clients through every phase of residential and commercial transactions, leveraging powerful tools, including its modern technology platform. In addition to brokerage services, Compass, Inc. offers integrated services, such as mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, and relocation.