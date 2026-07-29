AM Best Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status for Credit Ratings of Cowen Reinsurance S.A.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Cowen Reinsurance S.A. (Cowen Re) (Luxembourg).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Cowen Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Cowen Re’s ratings were placed under review with negative implications initially on 15 June 2023. This was due to the uncertainty regarding Cowen Re’s future ownership, given that AM Best did not expect the company to form a part of Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD Bank) long-term plans. Additionally, the negative implications status reflects the uncertainty regarding Cowen Re’s strategic plans and the negative trend on its business profile, which puts the company under expense strain. Cowen Re’s five-year weighted average combined ratio (2021-2025) stood at 127.5% (as calculated by AM Best).

The resolution of TD Bank’s plans for Cowen Re has taken longer than AM Best originally expected. The ratings will remain under review with negative implications until AM Best has gained certainty regarding the company’s long-term ownership and business plans.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

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