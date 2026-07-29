Massive Bio and QC Healthcare Announce National Collaboration to Transform Cancer Patient Access

BOCA RATON, Fla. & CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, Inc., a leader in AI-enabled oncology clinical trial matching and patient navigation, and QC Healthcare, LLC, a nationwide company focused on telehealth, clinical research, pharmacy services, artificial intelligence, healthcare analytics, and population health, today announced a strategic collaboration to fundamentally reshape how cancer patients access clinical trials, coordinated care, and telehealth support throughout their treatment journey. The collaboration is formalized through a newly executed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a national oncology patient access partnership.

Despite the life-changing potential of clinical trials, only a small fraction of adult cancer patients ever enroll, often because they never learn which trials fit their diagnosis, or because they lose access to their trial when an unrelated illness, a long drive, or a gap in care sends them to the emergency department instead. This collaboration is built to solve that problem directly: by pairing Massive Bio's AI-driven trial matching and patient navigation with QC Healthcare's nationwide telehealth and acute-care platforms, the two companies aim to give cancer patients rapid, coordinated access to care without ever stepping outside the trials that could save their lives.

A connected model for the entire cancer journey. Under the collaboration, the companies intend to deliver on-demand telehealth access to licensed providers for trial participants, reduce unnecessary emergency department utilization, strengthen patient retention and adherence within clinical trials, and connect eligible patients with relevant trial opportunities through compliant, education-first outreach. Together, the platforms are designed to span the full arc of the patient experience, from trial awareness and navigation to acute and urgent care, to long-term coordination, while generating the real-world evidence that accelerates the next generation of cancer therapies.

“Matching a patient to the right clinical trial is only the beginning,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Massive Bio. “Cancer patients need continuous, coordinated support to stay on their treatment journey, and that has long been the missing piece. By combining our AI-driven matching and navigation with QC Healthcare's nationwide care delivery, we're building an access model that meets patients where they are, keeps them in trials longer, and produces the evidence that moves oncology forward.”

“As an oncologist, I've watched promising trials fail patients over something as small as a bad night in the ER or a missed handoff between providers,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, FACP, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. “Oncology's hardest problem isn't discovery alone, it's delivery and orchestration. This collaboration is about building the connective infrastructure that turns AI insight into real access, so that every patient, regardless of where they live, has a fair shot at the right trial and the right care. It is Reticulum Nexus in full potential.”

“Cancer patients deserve immediate, expert access to care without leaving the trials that could change their outcomes,” said Eric Doherty, Chief Executive Officer of QC Healthcare. “Our nationwide 24/7 full access telehealth platforms were built to strip friction out of healthcare. With both our My Adult Doctor and My Pediatric Doctor, along with our upcoming My VA Doctor and My Oncology Doctor telehealth services, combining them with Massive Bio's AI-powered matching lets us extend that promise across the entire cancer journey, from awareness and trial navigation to acute care and longitudinal coordination.”

Patient-first by design. Central to the collaboration is an explicit commitment to patients: Massive Bio's clinical trial matching, pre-screening, and trial navigation services remain free to patients, and participation in any trial or telehealth service is entirely voluntary. A patient's access to care is never conditioned on trial consideration or enrollment, and all clinical decisions remain independent, and patient centered.

A phased national rollout. The collaboration will advance in stages. Initial efforts focus on trial-participant support services, care coordination, and compliant patient education. A subsequent phase envisions a more deeply integrated oncology model, including oncology telehealth consultations, survivorship support, and longitudinal patient journey management, as QC Healthcare launches its My Oncology Doctor platform. The parties also intend to explore technology integrations and real-world evidence initiatives under future definitive agreements, positioning the partnership at the intersection of AI, oncology, and value-based care delivery.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society's independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.

For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

About QC Healthcare

QC Healthcare is a healthcare innovation holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with executive leadership and operations spanning Atlanta, Georgia. Led by Eric Doherty, CEO, the company focuses on building, funding, acquiring, and scaling health tech businesses across telehealth, specialty care, clinical research, pharmacy services, artificial intelligence, healthcare analytics, population health, healthcare technology, and digital health. Through its growing portfolio of healthcare companies, QC Healthcare is committed to improving healthcare access, affordability, outcomes, innovation, and connectivity for patients, providers, health systems, employers, researchers, and communities worldwide.

For more information, visit QC Healthcare, MyPediatricDoctor.com, www.MyAdultDoctor.com