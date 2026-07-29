Bank of Luxemburg Goes Live on CSI NuPoint Following Seamless Core Conversion

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology, today announced that Bank of Luxemburg has successfully gone live on CSI's NuPoint® core banking platform following a seamless conversion. With NuPoint at the center of its technology environment, the bank can operate more efficiently and connect more readily with third-party solutions as it grows.

Founded in 1903, Bank of Luxemburg serves northeastern Wisconsin through nine branch locations. As its previous provider’s strategy shifted away from the bank’s existing core platform, Bank of Luxemburg chose to evaluate its options. It used the opportunity to look beyond a like-for-like replacement and seek a provider committed to continually improving its technology.

“As we were evaluating the best fit for our future growth, CSI emerged as the strongest fit on both product and service,” said DeAnna Tittel, COO of Bank of Luxemburg. “The decision wasn’t just about finding a core; it was about finding the right long-term partner. We were ready to go two weeks before conversion. CSI had everything down like clockwork, and the conversion was seamless.”

Choosing a platform did not eliminate the bank’s concerns about the conversion itself. Bank of Luxemburg’s previous core conversion, completed 13 years earlier, had been difficult and left the bank mindful of the potential disruption to employees and customers.

CSI addressed those concerns by establishing a clear project structure and keeping the bank informed throughout the conversion. Employees had access to an extensive training library and test bank where they could practice using the new systems. CSI remained accessible when questions arose, while Bank of Luxemburg employees invested significant time in preparing for the change.

“A core conversion is one of the most consequential projects a financial institution can undertake, and it should not create more disruption than necessary,” said Nancy Langer, president and CEO of CSI. “As industry consolidation prompts more community banks to reassess long-standing core relationships, they deserve a partner that respects the burden of change and helps them see the opportunity in it. We’re proud to have worked alongside Bank of Luxemburg to deliver a seamless transition and will continue investing in the technology and service community banks need to shape their own future and remain strong for the communities that depend on them.”

The bank also implemented CSI’s Hawthorn River loan origination platform, extending its technology transformation across lending. Together with NuPoint, these solutions give Bank of Luxemburg a more connected foundation and the flexibility to add capabilities as its strategy evolves. With the conversion complete, Bank of Luxemburg is excited to build on its new core and digital banking capabilities, enhance cash management, and continue deepening existing relationships while growing its commercial base.

About CSI

CSI is a leading provider of end-to-end financial technology solutions, helping U.S. community and regional financial institutions compete and grow. Backed by more than 60 years of industry expertise, CSI delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities spanning core banking, digital banking, lending, payments, risk and compliance, and managed IT and cybersecurity services. CSI gives financial institutions the flexibility to deploy an open, fully integrated core platform or best-of-breed, core-agnostic solutions, enabling them to modernize on their terms. Known for its high-touch service, CSI helps financial institutions navigate disruption, strengthen account holder relationships, and drive growth in an increasingly digital-first financial landscape. To learn more, visit www.csiweb.com.