BioTalent Canada and Bioscience Association Manitoba Launch Joint AI Training Initiative

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada and Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM) today announced a collaboration to expand access to “AI Fundamentals for the Bio-economy,” a practical training program designed to help Manitoba Bioscience organizations understand, evaluate and apply artificial intelligence responsibly within their workplaces. The announcement was made during BAM’s AI Summit, where industry leaders gathered to explore how AI is shaping the future of Manitoba’s bio-economy. The new joint venture will allow Manitoba employers to enhance access to the training for their employees.

“The partnership with BioTalent Canada, will help our members build the confidence and skills they need to explore AI in practical, meaningful ways.” Share

As AI continues to evolve, many organizations recognize its potential but remain unsure how to use it effectively within regulated, science-driven environments. Developed by BioTalent Canada in partnership with Propero Learning Systems, AI Fundamentals for the Bio-economy helps learners build confidence using AI responsibly through practical exercises, real-world examples and sector-specific guidance tailored to Canada’s bio-economy.

“Artificial intelligence is changing how work gets done across Canada’s bio-economy, but adoption starts with confidence,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “Organizations need practical guidance to understand where AI can create value and how to use it responsibly while keeping human expertise at the centre. By working with BAM, we’re helping more employers and professionals build the knowledge and skills needed to turn AI potential into meaningful outcomes.”

The collaboration aligns with Canada’s broader focus on AI literacy, workforce readiness and responsible AI adoption, helping bio-economy employers and professionals build the skills needed to participate in an increasingly AI-enabled economy.

“AI is creating new opportunities across the bio-economy, organizations expressed the need for support to begin or advance the use of AI to drive productivity and innovation,” says Andrea Ladouceur, President and CEO of Bioscience Association Manitoba. “The partnership with BioTalent Canada, will help our members build the confidence and skills they need to explore AI in practical, meaningful ways.”

Through this collaboration, Bioscience Association Manitoba will help expand awareness of and access to AI Fundamentals for the Bio-economy across Manitoba’s bio-economy community, supporting workforce readiness, innovation and long-term competitiveness across the sector.

Are you interested in speaking with BioTalent Canada about your organization's AI processes and needs? Contact them today at talent@biotalent.ca.

Andrea Ladouceur is available for comment.

About Bioscience Association Manitoba

Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM) supports Manitoba’s bioscience and biotechnology sector, representing over 200 member companies across, health biotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, and clean biotechnology. We’re committed to helping the industry thrive through bioscience advocacy, workforce development, sector promotion, and meaningful connections.

Manitoba is a Canadian leader in bioscience innovation, where health, agriculture, and clean biotech intersect to drive discovery and commercialization. From early research to market-ready solutions, Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM) is proud to help grow Manitoba’s biotech economy. For more information visit www.biomb.ca

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, insights and recommendations, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy contributors with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. We are a workforce development council focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

BioTalent Canada practices the high industry standards it recommends to partners. Our organization has been honoured with distinguished recognition based on independent analysis, including the following distinctions: Great Place to Work® since 2019 and one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023 by Great Place to Work Canada®; Employer of Choice by Canadian HR Reporter for 2025; 5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter since 2023; The Best Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the 2024 Best Ottawa Business Awards; 2024 Collaboration Catalyst by Magnet Network and One of Canada’s Best Places to Work by HRD Canada for 2024.

For more information, please visit biotalent.ca.