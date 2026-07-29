Hg Agrees Sale of Quantios to Vista Equity Partners

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hg, the leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, today announced that it has agreed the sale of its majority shareholding in Quantios, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the global trust and corporate services industry, to Vista Equity Partners.

Hg first invested in the business in 2022, then TrustQuay, and in 2023 merged it with ViewPoint (owned by funds managed by EQT, a global private markets firm) to create Quantios - a global champion for the trust and corporate services industry. Over the period of Hg's ownership, the business has grown into a global platform partnering with close to 700 organisations worldwide, underpinned by its flagship Quantios Core and Klea solutions.

Central to the value created under Hg's ownership has been Quantios's product-led AI strategy. Generative AI is now embedded natively within Quantios Core and delivered to customers as standard, while a separately priced agentic AI layer automates higher-complexity regulated workflows for clients, with a suite of specialised agents available today and a larger identified pipeline in development.

This roadmap was developed with support from Hg Catalyst, a dedicated AI incubator and engineering team, which launched the business's first agentic solution in March 2026. The roadmap has since become central to the company's value proposition and was a key driver for technology-focused buyer interest and for future growth of the business.

Chris Fielding, Partner, and Conor Stewart, Principal at Hg, said: "Quantios is a high-quality business serving a mission-critical sector, deeply embedded in its customers' workflows and with a genuine technical edge in AI. We're proud of what's been built over the last few years: having strengthened the management team alongside Guy Harrison, supported the merger of two strong businesses into a single global champion and moved the company decisively into agentic AI, well ahead of much of the sector. We believe Vista is an outstanding partner, with their own sophisticated AI capabilities to take Quantios into its next phase of product innovation and growth."

Guy Harrison, CEO of Quantios, said: "Since partnering with Hg and EQT, we've transformed two specialist software businesses into a scaled, integrated platform serving hundreds of customers across the trust and corporate services sector. We've expanded internationally, accelerated product development and helped our customers navigate two of the biggest technology shifts our industry has seen: first the move to cloud, and now agentic. I'm incredibly proud of what the team has achieved and grateful to Hg and EQT for their support and partnership. We've built a fantastic business and I'm excited about the next phase of growth alongside Vista."

The sale of Quantios will see a c.30% uplift to Hg’s latest book value and is the latest in a series of cash-back events generated by Hg, with three full or partial exits completed since early 2026, reflecting continued investor appetite for high-quality, mission-critical technology businesses that generate resilient, growing cash flows. Alongside GTreasury (acquired by Ripple) and Intelerad (acquired by GE HealthCare), Quantios also demonstrates how significant upfront investment in a company's AI product suite can drive strong buyer interest. This reflects the value of Hg's long-standing approach to AI transformation and product-led innovation across its portfolio.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to be completed in Q3 2026. Baird and Deutsche Bank acted as sellside advisors to Hg.

About Quantios

Quantios is a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the global trust and corporate services industry, powering close to 700 firms across six continents with market-leading, AI-enabled technology that digitises and automates administration workflows. Underpinned by its flagship solutions - including Quantios Core and Klea - Quantios delivers enterprise-grade capability to businesses of all sizes.

Its technology and services have been shaped and sharpened through decades of working with world-leading organisations and their day-to-day realities, ensuring firms have the clarity and confidence to operate effectively and grow.

Working as one Quantios across the UK, Channel Islands, Malaysia and beyond, the company brings together the strength of its platform with the insight and commitment of its people to create a better everyday experience for clients - so they can reduce risk, operate with clarity, focus on higher-value work, and confidently serve and grow their own businesses.

About Hg

Hg is an investor in European and transatlantic technology and services businesses. We are an AI leader in private equity, helping to build sector-leading enterprises that supply critical applications or workflow services to deliver intelligent automation for their customers.

We take an active approach to value creation, combining deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources to support entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale and drive AI transformation.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, Hg has over $110 billion in assets under management and more than 400 employees. Our portfolio spans around 60 businesses worth over $190 billion in aggregate enterprise value, employing more than 140,000 people and consistently growing revenues at more than 16% annually.