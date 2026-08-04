DoveRunner Strengthens Forensic Watermarking Leadership Ahead of IBC 2026 with Independent Validation and New Sports Customer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoveRunner, a content security company protecting premium video for broadcasters, OTT platforms and content owners worldwide, today announced two milestones for its Forensic Watermarking solution ahead of IBC 2026: independent robustness testing results from Cartesian, a Bounteous Company, and a new customer agreement with Sportradar.

Cartesian's testing evaluated whether DoveRunner's forensic watermark remains detectable after the processing, compression and manipulation typically used to redistribute pirated content. The assessment measured watermark recovery across a range of attacks at varying intensities and found that DoveRunner's watermark remained detectable in the assessed test scenarios. For content owners, broadcasters and OTT platforms, particularly those distributing high-value live content, the results provide an independent, third-party view of how the solution performs against real-world pirate tactics.

Live sports represent one of the highest-value and highest-risk categories for piracy, given the compressed window in which content retains its commercial value. DoveRunner also announced that Sportradar has signed on as a new Forensic Watermarking customer, a sign of continued momentum in sports and live-event content protection.

DoveRunner's Forensic Watermarking solution has also earned recognition through Sony's Golden Eye certification, adding to the company's growing list of industry credentials.

"Piracy of live and premium content moves fast, and the tools used to fight it need to hold up under real conditions, not just in a lab," said James Ahn, CEO of DoveRunner. "Independent validation from a firm like Cartesian, combined with Sportradar's decision to bring Forensic Watermarking into their content protection strategy, reflects the trust the industry is placing in DoveRunner as piracy tactics continue to evolve."

DoveRunner will be showcasing its full content security portfolio, including Multi-DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Anti-Piracy and Piracy Guard, at IBC 2026 in RAI Amsterdam. Hall 5, Booth C33.

About DoveRunner

DoveRunner is an industry-leading security technology company founded in 2000 in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in India, Indonesia, and the United States. For over two decades, DoveRunner has been a pioneer in digital rights management, delivering patent-based software solutions and services to content service providers, global handset makers, telecoms, and content stores worldwide.

DoveRunner offers two flagship SaaS products — Content Security and Mobile App Security — both designed to be robust, innovative, and fast to deploy, serving customers from independent studios to enterprise-class organizations. DoveRunner is ISO certified to 27001, 27017, and 27018 standards. To learn more, visit https://doverunner.com