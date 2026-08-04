-

DoveRunner Strengthens Forensic Watermarking Leadership Ahead of IBC 2026 with Independent Validation and New Sports Customer

Independent testing from Cartesian, a Bounteous Company, confirms watermark robustness against pirate attacks, as Sportradar signs on as a new Forensic Watermarking customer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoveRunner, a content security company protecting premium video for broadcasters, OTT platforms and content owners worldwide, today announced two milestones for its Forensic Watermarking solution ahead of IBC 2026: independent robustness testing results from Cartesian, a Bounteous Company, and a new customer agreement with Sportradar.

Cartesian's testing evaluated whether DoveRunner's forensic watermark remains detectable after the processing, compression and manipulation typically used to redistribute pirated content. The assessment measured watermark recovery across a range of attacks at varying intensities and found that DoveRunner's watermark remained detectable in the assessed test scenarios. For content owners, broadcasters and OTT platforms, particularly those distributing high-value live content, the results provide an independent, third-party view of how the solution performs against real-world pirate tactics.

Live sports represent one of the highest-value and highest-risk categories for piracy, given the compressed window in which content retains its commercial value. DoveRunner also announced that Sportradar has signed on as a new Forensic Watermarking customer, a sign of continued momentum in sports and live-event content protection.

DoveRunner's Forensic Watermarking solution has also earned recognition through Sony's Golden Eye certification, adding to the company's growing list of industry credentials.

"Piracy of live and premium content moves fast, and the tools used to fight it need to hold up under real conditions, not just in a lab," said James Ahn, CEO of DoveRunner. "Independent validation from a firm like Cartesian, combined with Sportradar's decision to bring Forensic Watermarking into their content protection strategy, reflects the trust the industry is placing in DoveRunner as piracy tactics continue to evolve."

DoveRunner will be showcasing its full content security portfolio, including Multi-DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Anti-Piracy and Piracy Guard, at IBC 2026 in RAI Amsterdam. Hall 5, Booth C33.

About DoveRunner

DoveRunner is an industry-leading security technology company founded in 2000 in Seoul, South Korea, with offices in India, Indonesia, and the United States. For over two decades, DoveRunner has been a pioneer in digital rights management, delivering patent-based software solutions and services to content service providers, global handset makers, telecoms, and content stores worldwide.

DoveRunner offers two flagship SaaS products — Content Security and Mobile App Security — both designed to be robust, innovative, and fast to deploy, serving customers from independent studios to enterprise-class organizations. DoveRunner is ISO certified to 27001, 27017, and 27018 standards. To learn more, visit https://doverunner.com

Contacts

Seanna Tucker
Content Strategist
213-267-0398
seanna.tucker@doverunner.com

Industry:

DoveRunner

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Seanna Tucker
Content Strategist
213-267-0398
seanna.tucker@doverunner.com

More News From DoveRunner

CORRECTING and REPLACING DoveRunner Extends Industry-Leading App Protection to Apple TV, Bringing Enterprise-Grade tvOS Security to Streaming and B2B Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the release dated April 9, 2026, the Screenshots & Visuals section has been removed. The updated release reads: DOVERUNNER EXTENDS INDUSTRY-LEADING APP PROTECTION TO APPLE TV, BRINGING ENTERPRISE-GRADE TVOS SECURITY TO STREAMING AND B2B APPLICATIONS Full RASP, App Shielding, and Anti-Tampering Coverage Now Available Across the Entire Apple Ecosystem DoveRunner, a leader in mobile and connected device application security, today announced the general av...

DoveRunner Launches License Cipher Gateway: Standalone On-Premises License Protection for Organizations With Existing Multi-DRM Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoveRunner, a leading provider of content security and mobile application security solutions, today announced the launch of License Cipher Gateway, a standalone on-premises solution that delivers advanced license protection for streaming platforms and content providers already operating Multi-DRM systems. License Cipher Gateway addresses a critical gap in content security by operating as a dedicated verification layer above standard DRM systems. While DRM exce...

DoveRunner Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoveRunner, a leading provider of mobile application security and content protection solutions, today announced that it has been named a Sample Vendor in the 2025 “Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security.” The recognition highlights DoveRunner’s continued commitment to helping organizations safeguard mobile applications against evolving cyber threats such as tampering, reverse engineering, fraud, and intellectual property theft. Application shielding — the...
Back to Newsroom