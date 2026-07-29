SmartRent Selects Databricks Data + AI Platform to Power the Next Generation of Multifamily Property Analytics

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and property solutions to the rental housing industry, today announced a multi-year initiative with Databricks, the data and AI company. Under the agreement, SmartRent will integrate the Databricks Data + AI Platform as the foundational engine for its next-generation data architecture. The collaboration combines SmartRent's unmatched physical scale with enterprise-grade data and AI capabilities to deliver unique insights and high-value operational outcomes that benefit property owners, on-site teams, residents, single family and the multifamily industry.

"Vision 2028 defines how we extend our technology leadership and create lasting value for our stakeholders," said Sangeeth Ponathil, Chief Information Officer of SmartRent. "By pairing the expansive reach of our physical infrastructure with the AI-driven property intelligence and workflow automation capabilities of the Databricks Data + AI Platform, we are building the next generation of property intelligence. Standardizing our connected, live ecosystem onto a single, governed architecture gives us the technical foundation to continuously scale sustainable innovations that lower operational complexity, maximize net operating income for operators and elevate the living experience for residents.”

Together, SmartRent and Databricks will deliver advanced data capabilities over the coming quarters across several macro-level strategic areas, including:

Scalable Operational Intelligence: Enhancing platform capability to help property operators streamline workflows, mitigate physical operational risk and maximize net operating income across their portfolios.

Enhancing platform capability to help property operators streamline workflows, mitigate physical operational risk and maximize net operating income across their portfolios. Enterprise Governance & Portfolio Visibility: Establishing a unified, highly secure data foundation that delivers clear, enterprise-wide visibility and actionable real estate insights to key stakeholders.

“SmartRent has established market leadership, protecting assets and driving ROI for the rental housing market," said Sarah Branfman, Global VP of ISV at Databricks. "Leveraging our Built On program, SmartRent will be able to de-risk and accelerate how they bring their leading solutions to market. By unifying their extensive, real-world IoT infrastructure under a highly secure and open architecture, SmartRent is well-positioned to deliver the next generation of property intelligence."

For more information about SmartRent, please visit smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a premier enterprise technology platform delivering AI-enabled smart home and property solutions to the rental housing industry. As the only comprehensive provider to unite purpose-built hardware and software under a unified ecosystem, the Company’s solutions reduce daily operational complexity to elevate resident living, increase net operating income, mitigate property risk and reclaim valuable hours for on-site teams. Trusted by the top names in real estate, SmartRent is executing its Vision 2028 strategic framework to transform an installed base of millions of smart devices and daily users into advanced property intelligence. Learn more at smartrent.com.