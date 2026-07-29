Cambridge Savings Bank Supports Belle Brands' Acquisition of Versed Through Increased Credit Facility

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Savings Bank ("CSB"), a full-service community bank with $7 billion in assets, announced an increased Asset-Based Lending credit facility for Belle Brands, helping to fuel the company's acquisition of Versed, a clean, solutions-driven skincare and makeup brand founded by Katherine Power. The acquisition marks Belle Brands' second add-on acquisition as the platform continues to grow and scale its portfolio of leading beauty and personal care brands. The transaction was recently announced by Belle Brands and their parent company, Windsong Global: Belle Brands Acquires Versed

Belle Brands is a platform company formed by consumer-focused private investment firm Windsong Global. The acquisition adds Versed to a growing portfolio that includes JVN Hair, Pipette, and KVD Beauty, further strengthening Belle Brands' position in the beauty and personal care sector. Under the leadership of Global President Teresa Lo, the company continues to identify and invest in brands with strong consumer loyalty, differentiated positioning, and significant growth potential.

"Cambridge Savings Bank is proud to support growth-oriented companies and sponsors that are building leading consumer brands," said Yvonne Kizner, Senior Vice President, Head of Asset-Based Lending at Cambridge Savings Bank. "Belle Brands has established a compelling platform with a disciplined approach to brand acquisition and value creation. We were pleased to support this transaction, which represents the platform's second add-on acquisition, and look forward to continuing our partnership as Belle Brands expands its portfolio and scales its business."

"The acquisition of Versed is an important milestone for Belle Brands as we continue to build a differentiated portfolio of beauty and personal care brands," said Brian Cooper, Partner at Windsong Global. "Cambridge Savings Bank played a pivotal role in helping us complete this transaction. Their team understands the dynamics of acquisitive growth and delivered the flexibility, responsiveness, and partnership we needed to successfully execute on our strategy. We appreciate their support as we continue to grow and scale the Belle Brands platform."

The Versed acquisition builds on Belle Brands' strategy of partnering with consumer-oriented brands that combine strong product performance, accessibility, and meaningful growth potential. The addition of Versed further enhances the platform's presence across skincare, makeup, haircare, and personal care categories while expanding its portfolio of consumer-loved brands.

CSB's commercial division is focused on serving the needs of businesses through a full suite of Asset-Based Lending, Corporate Banking and Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, and Treasury Management. To learn more about CSB's custom solutions for commercial entities, please contact Yvonne Kizner at ykizner@cambridgesavings.com.

About Windsong Global

Windsong Global LLC is a leading private investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 2006, Windsong and its predecessor funds have completed 60 transactions and total more than $10 billion of enterprise value. Windsong has been an active investor in beauty and wellness, fitness and health, along with the active lifestyle sector. Past and present owned brands in Windsong's and its affiliates portfolio include Algenist, Revive, This Works, Alberto VO5, Brut, Tone It Up, SWIMS, Piloti, Robert Graham, Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, Design Within Reach and Cloudveil Outdoor.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with $7 billion in assets. As a community bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. In March 2026, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed CSB's investment-grade rating, reinforcing the bank's position as a reliable business lender. To learn more about how CSB can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS # 543370.