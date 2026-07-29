Primion and Iveda Partner to Bring AI Vision Innovation to Converged Security Across Europe

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA) a global leader in video intelligence solutions, today announced a new partnership with Primion, a global market leader in converged security and workforce management solutions, serving thousands of customers across Europe and beyond. Under the agreement, IvedaAI is now available as a standalone solution through Primion, with a longer-term roadmap to deepen the integration natively within Primion’s converged security ecosystem.

This collaboration addresses a visibility gap common across physical security environments. Access control systems provide critical information about who entered a facility, when they entered, and whether they were authorized, but organizations often need greater context around what happened before, during, and after that entry. By pairing Primion’s trusted converged security expertise with IvedaAI’s real-time video intelligence, the partnership helps customers connect access events with actionable visual insight from the camera infrastructure they already have in place and unlocks countless new use cases beyond physical security.

"Technology matters most when it creates clarity, confidence and real value for people," said Primion CEO Francis Cepero. "This is exactly how we want to drive Primion forward. Our customers are not asking for more complexity. They are looking for security solutions that simplify operations, connect critical information and support better decisions when every second counts. With Iveda, we take our Converged Security approach one step further, combining AI-powered video analytics with access control and security management to create a more intelligent, connected and responsive security ecosystem."

With IvedaAI, Primion customers gain a new layer of intelligence designed to make security more adaptive, responsive, and contextual. The partnership introduces Primion customers to a new class of real-time, prompt-driven AI video detection, allowing operators to create custom detections from natural language without model training or deployment delays. Instead of being limited to predefined analytics or static rules, security teams can define what matters in the moment and apply that intelligence across existing camera infrastructure.

For Primion’s customer base, that innovation is designed to be practical, scalable, and aligned with the realities of modern security operations. IvedaAI works with existing camera infrastructure, helping organizations add intelligence without replacing the systems they have already invested in. Its GDPR-compliant approach also supports customers operating in regulated environments where security modernization must move forward without compromising data responsibility, compliance, or operational continuity.

“Primion has earned deep trust across Europe by helping organizations secure their most important facilities, people, and operations,” said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “This partnership has been more than a year in the making, and it reflects a shared belief that the future of physical security is not one system replacing another, but trusted platforms working together in smarter ways. We are proud to partner with the Primion team to bring IvedaAI into an ecosystem already relied on by thousands of customers.”

This announcement follows more than a year of close collaboration between the two companies. Over the past year, the teams have worked together on platform training and rollout planning ahead of this official launch, and Iveda recently expanded into Europe with the opening of Iveda Spain, giving the company a stronger foothold in the region as it deepens its work with Primion.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

About Primion

Protect what matters. Primion is a global solution provider and market leader for converged security solutions and workforce management. For more than 30 years, we have supported around 5,000 customers worldwide who rely every day on our solutions. From consulting and planning to development, installation, maintenance, and support, more than 470 dedicated experts work with passion to deliver the highest quality standards. Our mission is clear: we secure your operations and your most valuable assets with solutions precisely tailored to your business needs, ensuring reliable protection, compliance, and operational excellence. Driven by innovation, Primion delivers intelligent, adaptable security systems for all industries.