FOX Advertising and iSpot Deepen Measurement Partnership Following a Year of Proven Advertising Outcomes

NEW YORK & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX Advertising today announced the extension of its partnership with iSpot, building on a year of successful collaboration that has helped advertisers measure and optimize campaign performance across FOX’s premium linear and streaming inventory.

FOX Advertising and iSpot worked together to deliver always-on attribution and outcomes measurement through FOX AdStudio, FOX’s recently launched unified data and technology platform, enabling brands to drive business results across screens, platforms and audiences.

The partnership has powered campaign measurement across FOX’s portfolio, helping advertisers understand how investments translated into meaningful outcomes - from box office sales to in-store foot traffic.

“The FOX AdStudio was built to help advertisers do more than simply reach audiences at scale,” said Kym Frank, Senior Vice President Research, Fox Corporation. “Our partnership with iSpot has allowed us to prove how connecting with FOX’s engaged fandoms drives measurable business outcomes across every screen, giving advertisers greater transparency, accountability and confidence in their investments.”

As advertisers increasingly demand performance-driven solutions, FOX and iSpot have focused on delivering actionable insights that go beyond traditional reach and frequency metrics. Through FOX AdStudio’s integration with iSpot’s attribution capabilities, advertisers have access to near real-time measurement that links ad exposures directly to consumer actions, delivering a more comprehensive view of campaign effectiveness.

Over the last year, the partnership has demonstrated strong performance across multiple categories and campaigns throughout FOX’s portfolio:

Ads appearing on FOX Networks (FOX, FOX News, FS1, FOX Deportes and FOX Business Network) delivered 142.26 billion TV ad impressions, accounting for over 10% of the total ad market and two of the top six networks by TV ad reach (FOX News, FOX).

Among top 50 networks by reach, FOX has three of the top 10 by attention or effectiveness: FS1, FOX News, FOX.

In April 2026, FOX drove strong lift in location conversion rates for some of the top brands in the world. In one instance, FOX helped a quick serve restaurant drive an average lift of 148% vs. a 54% average lift generated from the rest of their linear buy that same month.

“These results reinforce the value of combining premium video inventory with advanced outcomes measurement that is both proven and trusted,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, EVP of Media Partnerships at iSpot. “Together with FOX, we’re helping advertisers move beyond assumptions and understand exactly how campaigns are performing in the real world.”

The agreement builds on a relationship between FOX and iSpot that began in 2015, when FOX first adopted iSpot’s real-time TV ad measurement capabilities across its portfolio. Since then, the collaboration has evolved to include creative measurement, audience verification and business outcomes attribution across both linear and streaming environments.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About iSpot

iSpot is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands, networks and agencies to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest advertising dollars with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, brands, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot brings transparency to TV advertising through its proprietary systems at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America, now servicing hundreds of brands and all major TV networks with its enterprise solution.