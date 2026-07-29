Cloudaware and Datadog Partner to Close Cloud Log Coverage Gaps with LogSight

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudaware, Inc., a provider of cloud asset management and observability solutions, today announced a partnership with Datadog, the observability and security platform for cloud applications, to bring Cloudaware LogSight to the Datadog Marketplace. The new integration helps joint customers answer a question most organizations can't: is every cloud service actually sending logs to Datadog?

“Security and compliance teams don't lack log data – they lack visibility into where it's missing.” Share

Cloud logs are notoriously fragmented – ELB logs route to S3, VPC Flow Logs to CloudWatch, CloudTrail to its own bucket, and two identical load balancers can send logs to entirely different destinations. As organizations spin up new infrastructure daily, log forwarding to Datadog doesn't happen automatically, creating blind spots that security teams, auditors, and incident responders don't discover until it's too late. Manually tracing log configurations across hundreds of cloud accounts and thousands of services is no longer feasible, and compliance frameworks increasingly require documented proof – not assurances – that critical infrastructure is fully logged and monitored.

Cloudaware LogSight closes that gap in three steps: it auto-discovers every configuration item across AWS, Azure, and GCP using Cloudaware's CMDB; reconciles that inventory against Datadog's API to determine which sources are actually being ingested; and produces an actionable gap report identifying exactly which services, accounts, and regions are missing log coverage, with clear remediation paths. The result is continuous, automated verification – not a one-time audit – of log coverage across a customer's entire cloud estate.

For Datadog, LogSight also converts a blind spot into an expansion opportunity: every coverage gap LogSight surfaces represents a log source the customer should be forwarding to Datadog. As customers act on LogSight's findings, they onboard new log sources, directly increasing Datadog log management consumption.

“Security and compliance teams don't lack log data – they lack visibility into where it's missing,” said Jordan Spiers, VP Strategic Partnerships at Cloudaware. “LogSight gives Datadog customers a continuous, automated answer to a question that used to take days of manual auditing. We're excited to bring this directly to Datadog customers through the Marketplace.”

“Datadog is in the business of breaking down customer silos. LogSight advances that mission by automating steps on the customer side to ensure their critical infrastructure is fully logged & monitored,” said Ty Connor, Sr. Director Datadog Channel & Alliances.

Key capabilities

Complete inventory of every log-emitting configuration item across all cloud accounts

Side-by-side reconciliation of cloud infrastructure inventory against Datadog log sources

Gap report with per-service detail: logging status, destination, and Datadog visibility

Continuous monitoring that catches gaps as new infrastructure is provisioned

Compliance-ready evidence of complete log coverage for auditors

Availability

Cloudaware LogSight for Datadog is available now on the Datadog Marketplace, with a 30-day free trial and no credit card required.

About Cloudaware

Cloudaware provides a cloud asset management platform (CMDB) that discovers, tracks, and governs infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle, and Alibaba Cloud, covering more than 3,000 cloud service types. Cloudaware helps security, compliance, and platform engineering teams close visibility gaps that manual audits and point tools miss. For more information, visit cloudaware.com.

About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.