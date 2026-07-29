NTT DATA and ENGIE Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Sustainable AI and Data Center Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, and ENGIE, a major player in the energy transition, today announced a strategic partnership to support the decarbonization, energy resilience and sustainable expansion of NTT DATA’s global data center operations. By combining ENGIE’s global leadership in renewable energy and low‑carbon solutions with NTT DATA’s infrastructure and technology services, the partnership secures long-term access to competitive renewable energy and power solutions that support the continued growth of NTT DATA’s data centers and AI infrastructure while addressing its net-zero ambitions.

The partnership reflects NTT DATA's commitment to securing the long-term energy solutions required to support the next generation of AI, cloud and digital infrastructure growth. The objective is to move beyond a traditional supplier relationship, establishing a long-term framework covering renewable energy procurement, power supply and integrated energy solutions across select priority markets.

Through this collaboration, ENGIE will support NTT DATA in addressing one of the most critical challenges facing the digital economy: securing reliable, competitive and low-carbon energy at scale to enable the continued expansion of data centers and AI-driven infrastructure.

This is a multinational arrangement that supports NTT DATA’s global data center expansion strategy, with working agreements already signed in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany.

In the UK, NTT DATA has agreed to a Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA), with supply, to serve NTT DATA‘s data centers until September 2030 from an RE100-compatible 24 MW wind farm in South Wales.

“AI is transforming every industry, and long-term success depends on ensuring that AI is sustainable,” said David Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer at NTT DATA, Inc. "Sustainability is both a competitive differentiator and a value creator. This partnership with ENGIE reflects our belief that energy transition and AI transformation must advance together, enabling us to innovate and scale responsibly while delivering long-term value for our clients and society.”

“This partnership gives us the energy foundation we need to keep pace with accelerating AI demand without compromising on our sustainability commitments,” said Doug Adams, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers. “Securing long-term access to renewable power at scale is one of the defining challenges for our industry right now, and working with a partner like ENGIE lets us continue our growth with confidence — for our clients, for our company and for the environment.”

Nicolas Lefèvre-Marton, Group Vice President Data Center Acceleration & Strategy Partnerships, ENGIE, said: “Our partnership with NTT DATA is an exciting synergy between our industries, with both parties working to address the energy requirements of the data and AI revolution with renewable and sustainable solutions.”

Miya Paolucci, CEO of ENGIE UK, said: “This CPPA is the result of a deep understanding of NTT DATA’s needs, demonstrating how a collaborative approach can deliver innovative solutions and sustainable infrastructure to support long-term growth and decarbonization ambitions.”

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests on average €12 billion per year to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045. Turnover in 2025: €71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and nonfinancial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.