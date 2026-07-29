WP Engine Partners with Commerce to Help High-Growth Brands Scale Without Starting Over

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WP Engine, a global web enablement company providing premium products and solutions for websites built on WordPress®1, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Commerce (NASDAQ: CMRC), a data-centric provider of an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem and the parent company of leading eCommerce platform BigCommerce®2. The new strategic partnership will launch WP Engine Commerce Connect for BigCommerce to help high-growth mid-market brands compete in the new era of content-driven commerce.

WP Engine Commerce Connect for BigCommerce gives growing businesses a path to modernize their commerce capabilities while preserving the WordPress content, SEO, design, and digital experiences they've already invested in. Share

As eCommerce businesses grow, so do the demands on their storefronts. Larger product catalogs, higher traffic volumes, and increasingly sophisticated commerce requirements often outpace the platforms brands started with. WP Engine Commerce Connect for BigCommerce gives growing businesses a path to modernize their commerce capabilities while preserving the WordPress content, SEO, design, and digital experiences they've already invested in.

“Growing eCommerce brands shouldn't have to choose between the WordPress experience they've invested in and the commerce capabilities they need to scale,” said Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and CEO at WP Engine. “Our partnership with BigCommerce gives brands the flexibility to scale confidently, adapt as their business evolves, and build for what's next.”

By connecting BigCommerce's commerce platform with WP Engine’s platform, high-growth mid-market brands can scale their eCommerce capabilities while leveraging the power of WordPress. Keeping content and commerce connected also helps brands maintain consistent product information across their digital experiences, creating richer shopping journeys while strengthening product visibility as AI-powered search and discovery continue to evolve.

With WP Engine’s Commerce Connect for BigCommerce, web teams will be able to:

Preserve brand experience and design investment. Existing WordPress themes, custom designs, and front-end experiences are fully retained, allowing brands and agencies to evolve a commerce stack without losing any prior creative or UX investments.

Existing WordPress themes, custom designs, and front-end experiences are fully retained, allowing brands and agencies to evolve a commerce stack without losing any prior creative or UX investments. Maintain always-on commerce experiences. Sites remain fully operational during upgrades, ensuring uninterrupted customer engagement and revenue generation.

Sites remain fully operational during upgrades, ensuring uninterrupted customer engagement and revenue generation. Protect SEO equity and web traffic. URL structures and site architecture remain intact, helping brands avoid traffic loss and maintain search visibility during platform upgrades or commerce transformations.

URL structures and site architecture remain intact, helping brands avoid traffic loss and maintain search visibility during platform upgrades or commerce transformations. Seamlessly migrate WordPress content to the platform . Enhance eCommerce and content infrastructure without rebuilding the site or interrupting operations.

Enhance eCommerce and content infrastructure without rebuilding the site or interrupting operations. Reduce implementation risk. Agencies can implement modern commerce capabilities without complex rebuilds, reducing migration risk, accelerating delivery timelines, and minimizing disruption for client sites.

"Commerce is becoming more complex as brands compete across more channels, more customer touchpoints, and now AI-powered buying experiences," said Travis Hess, CEO of Commerce. "Our partnership with WP Engine gives brands and agencies an open, flexible foundation that brings content and commerce together to help them create richer customer experiences, improve discoverability, and adapt faster as the way people shop continues to evolve."

Request a demo today to see how WP Engine Commerce Connect for BigCommerce can help you scale.

About WP Engine

WP Engine empowers companies and agencies of all sizes to build, power, manage, and optimize their WordPress websites and applications with confidence. The global technology company serves and powers more than 5 million sites, providing premium, enterprise-grade solutions, tools, and services, including specialized hosting platforms for websites built on WordPress, industry-tailored agency solutions, and developer-centric tools like Advanced Custom Fields, NitroPack, Local, and more. Innovative technology and industry-leading expertise are why Pandora, Experian, Equifax, VMware, HubSpot, and Dell choose WP Engine. Learn more at wpengine.com.

[1] The WordPress® trademark is the intellectual property of the WordPress Foundation. WP Engine is not endorsed or owned by, or affiliated with, the WordPress Foundation.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes, and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

[2] BigCommerce®, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.