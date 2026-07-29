Uber Eats Welcomes New Regional Grocery Partners Across the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced partnerships with several new grocery retailers across the U.S. This expansion brings beloved regional grocery brands to the Uber Eats marketplace, including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market, and Piggly Wiggly—giving consumers another way to shop the local stores they already know and trust for everyday grocery needs.

These partnerships broaden Uber’s nationwide grocery footprint, offering shoppers a convenient way to order everything from weekly grocery stock-ups to last-minute essentials from their favorite neighborhood staples. Consumers can shop from participating stores through the Uber Eats, Uber, and Postmates apps, with access to on-demand and scheduled delivery and real-time order tracking.

New grocery partners include:

Busch's Fresh Food Market: Family owned and proudly serving Michigan for more than 50 years, Busch's Fresh Food Market is known for its fresh produce, premium meat and seafood, chef-prepared foods, local partnerships, and exceptional hospitality.

Family owned and proudly serving Michigan for more than 50 years, Busch's Fresh Food Market is known for its fresh produce, premium meat and seafood, chef-prepared foods, local partnerships, and exceptional hospitality. Hays: A family-owned grocery retailer with more than a century of history serving communities across Arkansas and Missouri through its Hays Supermarkets and Food Smart banners.

A family-owned grocery retailer with more than a century of history serving communities across Arkansas and Missouri through its Hays Supermarkets and Food Smart banners. Lowe’s Market: Part of Pay and Save, Inc., Lowe’s Market and its family of banners serve communities primarily in Texas with fresh produce, pantry staples, local favorites, and a neighborhood-focused grocery experience.

Part of Pay and Save, Inc., Lowe’s Market and its family of banners serve communities primarily in Texas with fresh produce, pantry staples, local favorites, and a neighborhood-focused grocery experience. Piggly Wiggly: America’s first true self-service grocery store, with North Carolina locations now available on Uber Eats.

By adding more regional and independent grocers, Uber Eats continues to expand selection while helping retailers reach customers in a fast and flexible way.

“When it comes to grocery shopping, local preference matters,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail, North America at Uber. “Whether it’s a regional chain that has been part of a community for decades or a neighborhood market customers visit every week, people want familiar grocery options that fit their routines. These new partnerships help us bring more of those local favorites to Uber Eats while creating new opportunities for grocers to grow their business.”

How it Works

Open the Uber Eats app and tap "Grocery" or the Uber app and tap “Shops.” Select your local Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market, or Piggly Wiggly store.† Browse available items and add them to your cart. Choose on-demand or scheduled delivery. Track your order in real time as it’s delivered to your door.

As always, Uber One members enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on eligible grocery orders†† and other ongoing benefits designed to make everyday shopping even more convenient.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

†Availability may vary. See app for details.

††Fees and terms apply. See app for details.