Cognita Reply Named an OpenAI Advanced Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Frontier AI

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognita Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in OpenAI technologies, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Advanced Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global programme for partners to build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities and customer relationships, while equipping them with resources, enablement and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

We’re pleased to welcome Cognita Reply as an OpenAI Advanced Partner. The Cognita Reply team brings practical enterprise AI delivery experience across strategy, implementation, and adoption,” said Philip Larson, Senior Director, OpenAI Partner Network. “Through the OpenAI Partner Network, Cognita Reply can help more enterprises move from AI pilots to measurable business impact

As an OpenAI Advanced Partner, Cognita Reply will continue working with OpenAI to help organisations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. Its work focuses on helping enterprises adopt ChatGPT Enterprise, use Codex for software development and automation, connect existing systems to AI-ready services, and design agentic AI solutions for production environments.

Cognita Reply was also recently recognised by OpenAI with the Applied AI Delivery Award at the OpenAI Partner Summit 2026 in San Francisco, as part of partner recognitions presented during the event.

“Frontier AI is becoming a new enterprise capability, moving beyond isolated experimentation into real business processes,” said Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply. “Being named an OpenAI Advanced Partner reflects the work Cognita Reply is doing with clients to adopt OpenAI technologies in a secure, scalable and practical way. Our focus is to help organisations move from ambition to production, building AI-native capabilities aligned with measurable business outcomes.”

This approach is reflected in customer programmes where Cognita Reply helps organisations move from initial AI use cases to governed adoption, integrating OpenAI technologies into existing processes, systems and operating models.

For The AA, one of the UK’s leading roadside assistance and motoring services providers, Cognita Reply and Avvio Reply supported the rollout of ChatGPT Enterprise through a structured enablement programme, helping the organisation move from fragmented experimentation to governed adoption. More than 1,000 colleagues were trained and approximately 2,500 hours of training were delivered, contributing to increased active adoption and the creation of reusable custom GPTs across the organisation.

Additional projects include healthcare programmes supporting the adoption of ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex across medical, clinical, research and operational teams, including advanced software development and automation scenarios for high-performance computing environments used to analyse medical and clinical data. In mobility, Cognita Reply is applying OpenAI technologies to evolve customer interaction models through real-time conversational agents, with centralised governance to support quality, security, compliance and human handover for complex requests.

Looking ahead, Cognita Reply will continue to expand its work with OpenAI to help organisations move from AI pilots to production-ready solutions embedded in enterprise workflows.

Learn more about Cognita Reply: www.reply.com/cognita-reply

Cognita Reply

Cognita Reply is the Reply Group company specialised in OpenAI technologies. It supports organisations in the adoption, integration and industrialisation of generative AI, combining expertise in ChatGPT Enterprise, Codex, agentic AI, governance, system integration and change enablement to embed AI into enterprise processes and systems. www.reply.com/cognita-reply

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com