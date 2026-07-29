Jacobs to support clean transit expansion ahead of 2028 LA Olympic and Paralympic Games

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), working with Clark Construction Group, to design and build advanced charging infrastructure at two of LA Metro’s Bus Divisions in the cities of Carson and West Hollywood. The infrastructure will support Metro’s transition to a zero-emission bus fleet and will be completed in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games hosted by Los Angeles.

Project to deliver advanced charging infrastructure for LA Metro’s 100% zero-emission fleet transition. Share

Under the progressive design-build contract, Jacobs will lead the design to retrofit two of LA Metro’s busiest operating divisions with state-of-the-art overhead charging systems, upgraded electrical distribution and smart energy management tools to optimize charging schedules and reduce utility costs.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood said: “This project will deliver one of the nation’s most advanced bus charging systems, supporting Metro’s 2,000-bus fleet transition and cutting emissions for and beyond the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. By integrating smart charging technology and resilient infrastructure, we’re enabling cleaner air, lower energy costs and reliable service for millions of riders.”

The charging infrastructure will be designed to maintain bus operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week during construction, maintaining uninterrupted service for riders while preparing Los Angeles for major sporting events, including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Jacobs is also delivering LA Metro’s 2028 Games Mobility Concept Plan and collaborating with agencies including LA Metro, Caltrans, Metrolink, the City of Los Angeles and other regional partners to align hundreds of projects that will support efficient, accessible travel during this global event.

Ranked No. 2 in Transportation by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs helps move people, goods and freight by road, rail, sea, air and even underground. From delivering a zero-emission bus blueprint for California’s Santa Clara County and the design-build effort to install bus charging infrastructure to serve the greater Boise region in Idaho, to improving safety and travel times with Ireland’s Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade, Jacobs delivers innovative, resilient solutions that advance mobility, reduce congestion and enhance safety for generations to come.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world’s most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we’re creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

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