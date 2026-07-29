Brightcore Energy Named to New York Power Authority's Energy Services Program Supplier Pool

ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcore Energy LLC, a leader in developing and implementing clean energy solutions, including geothermal, solar, and building energy efficiency for the commercial, institutional, and government markets, announced today that it has been selected to the New York Power Authority's (NYPA) Energy Services Program qualified supplier pool. The selection is subject to a final contract agreement.

NYPA will enter into ten-year value contracts with a pool of 26 service providers, including Brightcore Energy, to support customer energy efficiency, electrification, distributed energy resources, resiliency, and infrastructure modernization projects across New York State with an aggregate authorization of $3.3 billion to support customer projects. Individual projects under the program would be released to qualified suppliers on an as-needed basis, with costs recovered from program participants.

“Brightcore is proud to be selected by NYPA as part of this highly competitive supplier pool,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy. “New York is accelerating the transition to cleaner, more resilient energy systems, and this program is a powerful catalyst. We look forward to bringing our geothermal, solar, and efficiency expertise to public-sector clients across the state and delivering projects that reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and strengthen community infrastructure.”

Within the qualified pool, Brightcore Energy would be positioned to deliver design-build and design-bid build energy services to NYPA customers, including government entities, municipalities, and other public sector participants in the program.

The recommended supplier pool followed a competitive procurement process that NYPA opened in May 2025. Of 140 suppliers that downloaded bid documents, 39 submitted proposals; 26 were recommended for the pool following qualification review, pricing evaluation, and interviews, including 11 diverse and/or small New York State businesses. Brightcore is one of 13 new Service Providers under the program.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy, LLC., based in Armonk NY, is a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial, institutional, and government markets. Services include high-efficiency heating and cooling systems (geothermal) for both new construction and existing building retrofits, commercial-grade solar, energy efficiency and smart building controls. Brightcore’s turnkey, single-point-solutions encompasses all project development phases including preliminary modeling, feasibility & design, incentive & policy guidance, construction & implementation, and system performance monitoring. Visit www.BrightcoreEnergy.com to learn more.