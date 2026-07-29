Corgi Funds Implements Clearwater Analytics to Support ETF Expansion

BOISE, Idaho & NEW YORK & CHICAGO & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics announced today that Corgi Funds, an ETF issuer owned by Corgi Insurance, has gone live on Enfusion by Clearwater to support its ETF expansion. Corgi Insurance established Corgi Funds to bring institutional-grade investment management in-house and build a growing ETF business. In just a few months, Corgi Funds has scaled from zero to 188 active funds, with more filed and in the pipeline.

Growth at this pace breaks manual processes. Basket construction, NAV alignment, and pre-trade compliance cannot run fund by fund as the number of active mandates changes every week. Clearwater provides the platform and back-office reporting built for that growth.

Enfusion automates ETF creation and redemption, keeping fund prices aligned with net asset value without manual work, and runs pre-trade compliance at the point of order across every active mandate. Clearwater Managed Services covers trade operations, reconciliation, and back-office reporting as Corgi Funds continues to add funds.

“Growing to 188 active funds in a few months requires the right platform,” said Matthew Wieneke, Head of Trading at Corgi Funds. “Clearwater gives us the OMS and PMS we need to manage positions and trades across a large fund lineup in one place, and its managed services support our operations team as we launch new products. The ETF creation and redemption automation removes a significant amount of work. Enfusion by Clearwater helps us focus on building the business.”

“A new generation of ETF issuers is emerging with institutional ambitions, lean teams, and an expectation that their platform keeps pace from day one. The firms that scale successfully are the ones that get the operational model right early,” said Dan Jacobs, Head of Hedge Fund & Asset Management Solutions at Clearwater Analytics. “Enfusion by Clearwater gives firms like Corgi Funds a foundation for trading, portfolio management, and ETF operations, purpose-built for the complexity of running a large and growing fund lineup without the proportional back-office build-out.”

To learn more about Enfusion by Clearwater, visit www.cwan.com.

About Corgi Funds

Corgi Funds is an ETF issuer owned by Corgi Insurance, a Y Combinator-backed company that has raised $268 million across Seed, Series A, and Series B. Corgi Funds is bringing institutional-grade fund management in-house, building one of the most rapidly expanding ETF lineups in the market. For more information, visit www.corgifunds.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is the natively agentic investment management platform built on a single, continuously reconciled investment record. Portfolio management, trading, accounting, risk, compliance, and private markets workflows run on a single source of truth, creating a connected foundation for automation, AI-driven insights, and agentic workflows across the investment process. Clearwater supports more than $10 trillion in assets globally for insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments. Learn more at www.cwan.com.