NextNav and Safran Electronics & Defense Announce Agreement to Demonstrate 5G-Powered PNT Interoperability

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN), a leader in next-generation terrestrial Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation solutions, today announced an agreement with Safran Electronics & Defense to integrate and demonstrate interoperability between NextNav's terrestrial 5G Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) network in Santa Clara County, California, and Safran’s timing and navigation receiver.

The collaboration aims to evaluate how terrestrial 5G-powered PNT capabilities can complement existing navigation and timing technologies and contribute to more resilient positioning, navigation, and timing solutions including drones, autonomous systems, critical infrastructure, and public safety operation.

“This agreement provides an important opportunity to demonstrate the potential of NextNav’s terrestrial 5G PNT technology in real-world operating environments,” said David Gell, Vice President of Business Development at NextNav. “By demonstrating interoperability with established timing and navigation systems, we can evaluate how a terrestrial 5G-based PNT capability may contribute to the resilience and continuity requirements of mission-critical applications.”

The use of 5G-powered 3D PNT signal reflects an important step towards developing complementary sources of positioning, navigation, and timing that can enhance resilience alongside GPS and other GNSS technologies. The program will evaluate how terrestrial PNT signals can provide additional layers of continuity redundancy, and resilience requirements for mission-critical applications that depend on assured positioning and timing services.

This agreement marks an important milestone in evaluating the role of terrestrial 5G-powered 3D PNT capabilities within future resilient PNT ecosystems. Results from the testing program will support ongoing assessments of performance and applicability across critical infrastructure, autonomous systems, public safety, and national security use cases.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation 3D Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions. As the nation’s largest license holder in a spectrum band expressly designated for terrestrial positioning services, NextNav is uniquely positioned to enable a widescale terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. Leveraging licensed low-band spectrum and the global 5G ecosystem, NextNav is focused on delivering an accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solution to protect national security, public safety, and the economy. Learn more at www.nextnav.com.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on X at https://x.com/NextNav or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/.