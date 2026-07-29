GrowIt Selects Modern Treasury to Power Payments for Real Estate Capital Raises

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modern Treasury today announced that GrowIt, the all-in-one platform for real estate syndications, joint ventures, and funds, has selected the company’s Payment Service Provider (PSP) to power the payments infrastructure behind its capital raise and investor distribution platform.

"Modern Treasury lets us move investor capital in and distributions back out without building or maintaining that payments infrastructure ourselves, so we can keep our promise of a fixed timeline and fixed cost to every sponsor on our platform." Share

GrowIt helps sponsors and general partners set up and manage capital raises end-to-end by handling entity formation, SEC compliance filings, legal documentation, and investor onboarding, so they can go from deal setup to raising capital in as little as seven days. Once a deal is live, GrowIt gives sponsors a single platform to onboard investors, collect capital, and send distributions. To date, GrowIt has formed more than 100 SPVs and supports over $100 million in equity under management on its platform.

By integrating Modern Treasury, GrowIt automates money movement throughout the lifecycle of every real estate investment. The platform can open and manage payment accounts for each investment entity, collect investor funds, reconcile incoming payments, and send investor distributions through ACH, RTP, FedNow, and wire transfers, all through a single Payments API.

With Modern Treasury, GrowIt can:

Programmatically open and manage named payment accounts with unique account and routing numbers for each syndicate, JV, or fund entity

Collect investor capital and track funding status against each raise in real time

Send investor distributions via ACH, RTP, FedNow, and wires at the individual, hurdle, and deal level

Maintain real-time visibility into capital raised, held, and distributed across every deal

For GrowIt, whose platform is designed to eliminate the manual work involved in real estate fundraising, a unified payments infrastructure is essential to delivering a seamless experience for sponsors and investors.

"Sponsors come to us because they want to spend their time closing deals instead of chasing down accounts and wiring distributions by hand," said Lucas Parelius, Co-Founder and CEO of GrowIt. "Modern Treasury lets us move investor capital in and distributions back out, over ACH, RTP, FedNow, and wires, without building or maintaining that infrastructure ourselves, so we can keep our promise of a fixed timeline and fixed cost to every sponsor on our platform."

GrowIt's decision reflects a common example among fast-growing SaaS platforms: money movement is critical, but it isn't where they want to spend a bulk of their engineering roadmap.

"GrowIt is giving sponsors something that a notoriously manual industry hasn't had before," said Matt Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Treasury. "We're proud to reliably power the payments underneath that promise, so GrowIt can focus on delivering it at scale."

Learn more about Modern Treasury’s Payments API at moderntreasury.com/products/payments.

About Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury provides the most trusted infrastructure for global money movement. Trusted by leading enterprises and financial institutions, the platform helps businesses launch and scale payment experiences in days, not months, with best-in-class developer tools and a single API for both fiat and stablecoin transactions. With built-in compliance, ledgering, and reporting, Modern Treasury enables instant, reliable, and scalable money movement for companies of all sizes.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Altimeter, and Salesforce Ventures, Modern Treasury has powered over $600 billion in payments for hundreds of organizations.

Learn more about Modern Treasury at www.moderntreasury.com.

About GrowIt

GrowIt is the all-in-one platform for real estate syndications, joint ventures, and funds. GrowIt helps sponsors and general partners launch and manage capital raises end-to-end, including entity formation, SEC compliance filings, legal documentation, and investor onboarding, so they can go from deal setup to raising capital in as little as seven days, at a fixed cost. To date, sponsors have used GrowIt to form more than 100 SPVs and manage over $100 million in equity.

Learn more about GrowIt at www.getgrowit.com.