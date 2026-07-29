Children Who Once Waited Months for an MRI at Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children May Soon Wait Just Days

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For children with painful orthopaedic conditions, waiting months for an MRI can mean waiting months to begin treatment. Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC) is working to change that.

Children Who Once Waited Months for an MRI May Soon Wait Just Days Share

More than 200 physicians, patient families, community leaders and supporters gathered Tuesday at LuskinOIC's Downtown Los Angeles campus as the nonprofit broke ground on a $24 million Innovation Campaign that will dramatically expand pediatric orthopaedic care and introduce one of the region's first next-generation hybrid MRI systems.

The new Advanced Imaging Center is expected to reduce MRI wait times from approximately two and a half months to just two and a half days, giving children faster access to diagnoses and treatment.

The investment includes a new 3T Siemens MRI system that combines advanced MRI technology with CT-level diagnostic detail while eliminating radiation exposure for many pediatric patients. The campaign will also expand specialty clinics and patient care space to meet the growing demand for pediatric orthopaedic services across Los Angeles.

Among those attending the groundbreaking were UCLA Women's Basketball National Champions Sienna Betts, Addy Brown, KK Bransford and Donovyn Hunter; Los Angeles City Council District 9 representative Jose Ugarte; Everychild Foundation Founder Jacqueline "Jackie" Jacobs Caster; LuskinOIC Board Chair Mark Zytko; benefactor Meyer Luskin; LuskinOIC President and CEO Dr. Anthony Scaduto; philanthropists, medical leaders, parents, patients, and LuskinOIC Leadership.

For more than 115 years, LuskinOIC has provided specialized pediatric orthopaedic care regardless of a family's ability to pay. Today, more than 80% of its patients are underinsured. In partnership with UCLA Health, the nonprofit provides more than 60,000 patient visits each year and remains the largest provider of pediatric orthopaedic care on the West Coast.

The groundbreaking wasn't simply about adding new technology. It was about helping children spend less time waiting for answers.

For children like Andrea Pendarvis, whose scoliosis treatment was delayed for 8½ months while she waited for insurance approval for an MRI, reducing wait times isn't simply about convenience—it's about preventing conditions from worsening and getting children the care they need.

About Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC)

Founded in 1911, Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children is a nonprofit pediatric orthopaedic hospital dedicated to providing world-class care to children regardless of their families' ability to pay. In partnership with UCLA Health, LuskinOIC serves more than 60,000 patient visits annually, with over 85% of patients covered by Medi-Cal or underinsured. The Institute operates both locally and globally, with pro bono clinics serving underserved communities.

For more information, visit luskinoic.org or follow us @LuskinOIC