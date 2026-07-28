Epic Homes Partners with BCIT to Support the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Through New Student Awards

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through its EpicCares community giving program, Epic Homes is proud to announce a three-year commitment to supporting students pursuing careers in the skilled trades through the establishment of the Epic Homes Construction Trades Achievement Award and the Epic Homes Construction Trades Entrance Award at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT).

"Every community starts with skilled tradespeople," said Cole Lambert, President of Epic Homes. Share

The new awards reflect Epic Homes' commitment to investing in the future of the construction industry by recognizing student achievement and helping remove financial barriers for those pursuing careers in construction-related trades.

For more than 20 years, Epic Homes has built homes and communities across the Lower Mainland. Through EpicCares, the company extends that commitment beyond homebuilding by supporting initiatives that give back locally, build strong relationships, and improve over time.

"Every community starts with skilled tradespeople," said Cole Lambert, President of Epic Homes. "Before a family can move into a home, it takes talented carpenters, electricians, HVAC technicians, welders, and countless other professionals to bring that vision to life. Supporting students who are pursuing these careers is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the future of our communities."

Supporting Future Builders

As one of the largest providers of trades education in Western Canada, BCIT has built a reputation for producing highly skilled graduates who are ready to contribute from day one. Its culture of employability, combining practical, hands-on learning with close industry collaboration, aligns closely with Epic Homes' belief that education should prepare students for meaningful, rewarding careers.

Through this three-year commitment, Epic Homes will support students at both the beginning and completion of their educational journey.

The Epic Homes Construction Trades Achievement Award, first presented in June 2026 to Carpentry Framing & Forming Foundation student Riel W., recognises graduating students each year who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in BCIT's Carpentry Framing and Forming Foundation and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Technician Foundation programs.

Beginning in Fall 2027, the Epic Homes Construction Trades Entrance Award will be presented annually to one incoming student entering an eligible BCIT construction-related trades foundation program. Eligible programs include cabinetmaking, carpentry, electrical, HVAC and refrigeration, ironworking, metal fabrication, millwright, piping, sheet metal, and welding.

By supporting students at both the start and completion of their education, Epic Homes aims to encourage more people to pursue rewarding careers in the skilled trades, where there are many opportunities for long-term career success.

Investing in the Future of Skilled Trades

British Columbia continues to face growing demand for skilled trades professionals as communities grow and housing needs evolve. At the same time, prospective students are placing greater emphasis on education that leads directly to meaningful employment and long-term career opportunities.

Skilled trades continue to offer strong employment prospects, competitive earning potential, and careers built on practical expertise. While technology and artificial intelligence are transforming many industries, the craftsmanship, critical thinking, and hands-on problem-solving required to build homes and communities remain irreplaceable.

"Technology will continue to change how we design, plan, and build," Lambert added. "But there will always be a need for skilled people who can turn those plans into reality. Investing in trades education today means investing in the future of our industry, our economy, and our community."

Building More Than Homes

As Epic Homes continues its partnership with BCIT, the company remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower future trades professionals, strengthen the construction industry, and help build stronger communities throughout British Columbia.