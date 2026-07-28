Worldly's Growth Signals Consumer Goods Supply Chain Intelligence Has Moved Beyond a Software Category to a Deep Network

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldly, the leading supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry, today announced a milestone year of growth across its network, product portfolio, and team, marked by a record number of new brand and retailer customers, major new AI-powered solutions, two strategic acquisitions, and industry recognition including inclusion in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Sustainable Procurement Applications.¹ Demand is increasingly led by compliance, sourcing, and legal teams who carry direct regulatory exposure, and by operations leaders, not only by sustainability teams

Companies are choosing Worldly to manage supplier compliance, social and labor performance, and supply chain risk. Because Worldly connects brands and manufacturers on a shared platform, each new participant strengthens the network for everyone. Share

The results reflect a market under extraordinary pressure. Tariffs are raising costs and squeezing margins for businesses across the U.S. Freight rates have climbed to record highs across truckload, LTL, and parcel as fuel prices spike and trucking capacity tightens. And complexity keeps compounding: 83% of business leaders say cross-border operations are more complex than they were a year ago, with sustainability requirements now written directly into trade policy itself.

At the same time, regulation has moved from the horizon to the doorstep. The first wave of companies is already reporting under the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) obligations are taking shape even as the EU readjusts some deadlines, forced labor enforcement is intensifying under the UFLPA, and product-level requirements such as the Digital Product Passport and environmental labeling are advancing. The timelines keep shifting; the direction does not. To respond, brands need trusted primary data from the manufacturers making their products.

"Three years ago, Worldly was a measurement tool. Then we became the system of record for supply chain sustainability data. This year's growth shows the next step: Worldly is becoming mission-critical supply chain intelligence," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly. "Compliance buyers carry legal exposure. They need evidence, not estimates. The brands winning this transition aren't the ones with the best sustainability reports. They're the ones with the deepest visibility into their supply chains, and the data intelligence to act on it."

An unprecedented year for the network

Worldly signed 58 new brand logos this year, up 45% over the prior year and including the highest single-quarter total in company history. New customers include Pepco, The White Company, and MUJI, among many others. Roughly 20 of the new wins came in categories adjacent to Worldly's apparel and footwear core, including home goods, toys, and luggage, evidence that the platform's model travels across consumer goods. Companies are choosing Worldly to manage supplier compliance, social and labor performance, and supply chain risk.

A year of product momentum

Worldly is solving problems for customers today that it wasn't a year ago. Over the past year, the company:

Launched Worldly Axion, an AI-powered risk intelligence engine that integrates more than 30 external datasets to surface supply chain risk before it becomes disruption, including the social and labor risks regulators now expect brands to know about

Launched Supplier Compliance Management, giving brands and retailers a single system to manage supplier compliance across regulations and standards, with its first brand customers live in the quarter it launched

Introduced AI-powered audit capabilities, reducing the time and cost of evaluating facility performance

Expanded the Product Impact Calculator to more than 260 consumer goods categories, with brands now having modeled Scope 3 emissions for more than 400,000 products in support of CSRD reporting, Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) preparation, and France's environmental labeling requirements

Customers are already putting the new intelligence to work. New Look's sustainability team reports that Worldly Axion "has become a core part of our risk assessment process."

Acquisitions that expand what customers can do

Worldly completed two strategic acquisitions: Bendi, for deep supply chain traceability and visibility, the due diligence evidence that regulations like the UFLPA and CSDDD demand, and GoBlu, for responsible chemicals management and compliance, including verified chemical conformance data. Together, they extend the platform deeper into two of the fastest-growing demands from brands and regulators alike: knowing exactly where products come from and proving the chemicals behind them are managed responsibly.

World-class expertise joins the team

The network's depth is matched by the people behind it. This year, Worldly welcomed Kathryn Smith, VP of Human Rights Risk, who spent 11 years leading responsible sourcing and human rights work at Walmart, and Léyoh Goodall, SVP of Growth, who brings 15+ years building commercial functions across sustainability, ESG, and supply chain data, including a portfolio of FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 accounts spanning luxury brands and retailers, and supplier verification and compliance programs run for Disney and Walmart. The Bendi and GoBlu teams also joined Worldly, bringing deep expertise in supply chain traceability and responsible chemicals management into the company.

Industry recognition

Worldly was named as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Sustainable Procurement Applications. Additional recognition included Newsweek's 2025 America's Greatest Startups, two Business Intelligence Group honors (the Sustainability Leadership Award and Sustainability Initiative of the Year), the Just Style Excellence Awards, the VIP Award for Best Sustainability Initiative (2025) and Best Enterprise Analytics Platform (2026), the International Green Apple Environment Awards, and a Stratus Award for Cloud Computing.

The most connected network in consumer goods

The scale of the ecosystem is itself the advantage. Because Worldly connects brands and manufacturers on a shared platform, each new participant strengthens the network for everyone. When a facility completes an assessment on Worldly, it can share the results with all of its brand customers at once: one assessment instead of dozens of separate audits and questionnaires. Last year alone, supply chain partners exchanged more than 100,000 verified assessments on Worldly. That ease is what keeps manufacturers engaged, and it's what gives brands verified primary data that is audit-ready and defensible to regulators, not estimates or industry averages. With more than 45,000 factories across 97 countries submitting standardized assessments through the platform, spanning apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, no other platform can match the depth of these relationships on both sides of the supply chain.

"Supply chain intelligence is not a software category, it's a network, and what sets Worldly apart is not just the size of ours, but how deeply connected it is," Raskin added. "Brands and manufacturers don't just report through Worldly, they engage with each other through it, supported by programs and expertise built over more than a decade. In a market shaped by tariff volatility, shifting trade policy, and rising regulatory demands, those relationships are how businesses build supply chains that hold up."

What's next for Worldly

Looking ahead, Worldly will continue expanding its portfolio of solutions, extending AI-powered intelligence across the platform, and deepening regulatory coverage with a product roadmap mapped to real compliance deadlines, including solutions for Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) and Digital Product Passport requirements, while building richer brand and manufacturer engagement that helps customers move from disclosure to measurable improvement that de-risks their supply chains.

¹ Gartner, Market Guide for Sustainable Procurement Applications, Miguel Cossio, Marta Muñoz, Kevin Lawrence, 20 April 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Worldly

Worldly is the leading supply chain intelligence platform for compliance, risk, and sustainability in the consumer goods industry. The company empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to turn verified primary data into insight and action across complex global supply chains.

Trusted by a network of more than 45,000 factories across 97 countries and the brands and retailers they supply, spanning apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, Worldly provides visibility into environmental and social performance, including carbon, water, chemicals, and labor, at the product, facility, and value-chain levels.

Built on industry-recognized standards, including the Higg Index, available through Worldly, the platform translates raw data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and drive measurable progress over time.

www.worldly.io