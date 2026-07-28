AM Best to Participate at Collision Advice Legacy Group's Spartan 300 Symposium

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will lead a session on trends on the U.S. auto insurance segment at the Collision Advice Legacy Group's Spartan 300 Symposium, which will take place Aug. 3-5, 2026, in Rosemont, IL.

Chris Draghi, Director, AM Best, will deliver the presentation titled, “Auto Insurance – Where has the industry been & where is it heading?” Draghi will walk through factors driving auto insurer performance and other leading trends. Draghi also will discuss what is expected for the industry segment in the near to midterm as carriers continue to navigate elevated loss cost trends compared to a few years ago regulation, advancement in vehicle construction and litigation while also trying to innovate, control costs and deliver value to their policyholders. The session will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Draghi has been with AM Best since 2015 and is responsible for a team of analysts that follow regional personal and commercial lines writers throughout the United States

The Collision Advice Legacy Group is a network for collision repair business owners that focuses on safe car repairs, business growth and industry leadership. To learn more about the symposium, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

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