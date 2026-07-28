BitGo Expands Go Network with Gate US Integration, Giving Institutions Secure Access to Exchange Liquidity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced that Gate US is joining BitGo's Go Network Off-Exchange Settlement (OES), expanding secure institutional access to U.S. digital asset liquidity through a market structure designed to separate custody and trading.

The integration enables mutual institutional clients to access Gate US’s liquidity while keeping assets securely held in segregated, regulated custody at BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, BitGo's OCC-chartered national trust bank, with the protections of an independent regulated fiduciary.

Clients can pledge cash and cash equivalents, crypto assets, and select tokenized real-world assets such as money market funds. Rather than transferring assets onto an exchange, clients allocate balances held in BitGo Bank & Trust custody for trading. Balances are projected to Gate US and accepted for execution while the underlying assets remain in BitGo Bank & Trust regulated custody throughout the trading lifecycle. Settlement is completed through BitGo Bank & Trust’s Go Network infrastructure, reducing operational complexity and counterparty exposure.

"We believe the future of institutional trading isn't about forcing clients into a single venue or workflow. It's about connecting them to every opportunity through a common infrastructure layer," said Adam Sporn, Head of Prime Brokerage and Institutional Sales at BitGo. "Whether clients trade through BitGo Prime or directly with exchanges like Gate US, they should be able to access liquidity without sacrificing the protections that come from keeping assets in regulated qualified custody. Go Network is how we're making that possible."

“Institutional clients want the ability to trade with confidence, without compromising on custody or counterparty risk. Partnering with BitGo on Go Network OES lets Gate US offer our liquidity to institutions in a framework built around regulated, segregated custody—reinforcing the kind of trusted infrastructure this market needs to keep scaling. We're excited to deepen our relationship with BitGo and provide mutual clients with a secure and efficient path to our markets," Kai Huang, Head of BD and Partnership at Gate US said.

Go Network OES supports BitGo's broader approach to institutional market infrastructure: meeting traders where liquidity exists. While many clients access global liquidity directly through BitGo Prime's offering, others maintain relationships with specific exchanges to access regional markets, products, or venue-specific pools. Go Network OES gives institutions the flexibility to trade how they choose while maintaining a consistent security and operating model.

Go Network has also continued to expand throughout 2026 with the addition of major trading venues across regions, supporting BitGo's broader strategy of delivering a Global Liquidity Layer that connects institutions to global digital asset markets.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.